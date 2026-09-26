Drug Addict Kills Wife, Daughter In Punjab's Gurdaspur, Police Begin Probe
Man ran into a conflict within the family due to his drug addiction.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Gurdaspur: A drug addict allegedly murdered his wife and daughter in the Friend Colony on Aliwal Road in Batala on Saturday.
The bodies of the deceased Babli and her daughter Tamanna were found inside their house. The personnel of the Civil Lines police station reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident and began an investigation in the matter.
Vijay, brother of the deceased woman, said that his sister and niece were murdered by his brother-in-law Jaswinder, who was a drug addict. "Jaswinder used to live in Kairowal village earlier, but some time ago he rented a house in Batala and started living in Friend Colony. There was a lot of conflict in the house for a long time because my brother-in-law is a drug addict. He used to harass and beat my sister and niece."
According to police, they are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas as part of investigation in the case.
DSP City Batala Sukhinder Singh said the case is being "investigated from all angles." A case has been registered into the accident and police have begun an investigation. "
"Based on the preliminary investigation and the statement of the deceased's brother, it appears the husband murdered his wife and daughter. The man was reportedly addicted to drugs. A case has been registered, and the actual motive behind the murders will be investigated," said DSP City.
According to police officials, the attack was carried out using sharp-edged weapons.
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