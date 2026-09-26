ETV Bharat / state

Drug Addict Kills Wife, Daughter In Punjab's Gurdaspur, Police Begin Probe

Gurdaspur: A drug addict allegedly murdered his wife and daughter in the Friend Colony on Aliwal Road in Batala on Saturday.

The bodies of the deceased Babli and her daughter Tamanna were found inside their house. The personnel of the Civil Lines police station reached the spot as soon as they received information about the incident and began an investigation in the matter.

Vijay, brother of the deceased woman, said that his sister and niece were murdered by his brother-in-law Jaswinder, who was a drug addict. "Jaswinder used to live in Kairowal village earlier, but some time ago he rented a house in Batala and started living in Friend Colony. There was a lot of conflict in the house for a long time because my brother-in-law is a drug addict. He used to harass and beat my sister and niece."

According to police, they are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas as part of investigation in the case.