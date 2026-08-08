ETV Bharat / state

Drowning Crisis Deepens in Kerala: 1,385 Lives Lost in a Single Year as Safety Measures Lag

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 1,385 deaths in 1,349 drowning incidents in 2024, highlighting the scale of a recurring public-safety crisis in a state known for its rivers, backwaters, lakes and extensive coastline.

According to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 1,160 of those who died were men and 225 were women. Another 11 people sustained serious injuries in drowning-related incidents.

The figures have renewed concerns over the lack of adequate preventive measures at water bodies, particularly at locations frequented by tourists and local residents.

Safety campaigners and activists have pointed to the shortage of trained lifeguards, inadequate warning and hazard signboards and limited access to scientific swimming and water-safety training as some of the factors contributing to drowning deaths.

They have also called for systematic identification of high-risk locations and the installation of protective infrastructure, including fencing and other barriers wherever necessary.

The issue has previously come under the scrutiny of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, which in October 2025 called for urgent measures to address the recurring loss of lives through drowning. The intervention followed a petition filed by RTI activist Raju Vazhakkala.

The commission had also called for consideration of declaring drowning a State Specific Disaster, which could enable a more coordinated government response and access to disaster-response mechanisms.

Government Considering State Specific Disaster Status

The proposal has also been raised in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. In response to a question during the previous Assembly session, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said the proposal to declare drowning a State Specific Disaster was under the consideration of the government.

Such a declaration could have significant implications for both relief and prevention.