Droupadi Murmu First Prez To Inaugurate Cuttack's Historic Bali Jatra, Says 'Festival Will One Day Get UNESCO Status'
President Droupadi Murmu said Cuttack's historic Bali Jatra serves as a living memory of India's glorious maritime history, reports Narayan Sahu.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the historic Bali Jatra in Odisha's millennium city, expressing confidence that the iconic maritime festival would one day earn a place on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list and receive global recognition. Interestingly, she is the first President of India to grace and inaugurate the festival, which celebrates the state's centuries-old cultural and maritime heritage.
The President arrived at the festival venue aboard a beautifully decorated boat Kalinga Tarangini after undertaking a ceremonial ride from the Silver City Boat Club on the Mahanadi River. She inaugurated the eight-day annual trade fair at the Baishnab Pani stage and set a ceremonial vessel afloat on the river, marking the beginning of the festival.
Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said Bali Jatra celebrates the glorious history of Odisha. She said the history of maritime trade has evolved into a tradition and the tradition has become a festival, reflecting both the creativity and the historical perspective of the people of Odisha.
"We observe festivals across the year, which are based on religion, culture or agriculture. But, Bali Jatra in Odisha is the only historic event that is celebrated as a festival. There should be no doubt that it will one day get the UNESCO status and the world's recognition," she said.
Highlighting the maritime legacy, the President said that the merchants from Odisha used to travel to distant lands to engage in trade and commerce. "Through trade, they accomplished many significant things for the country. They discovered new maritime routes and strengthened international relations. They were also a medium of cultural exchange," she said.
It is worth mentioning here that the Cuttack Bali Jatra has been accorded the status of 'national fair' by the Government of India and included in India's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, but it is yet to get the UNESCO status.
President Murmu stated that the historic connection between Odisha and Bali could be transformed into modern commercial and cultural cooperation.
Notably, cultural troupes from Indonesia are participating in this Bali Jatra. At the same time, this Odisha Festival is also being celebrated in Bali over two days, featuring Odisha’s dance and music, handlooms, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine. "Such cultural exchanges will strengthen the historic ties between India and Indonesia," expressed Murmu.
The President said that it is good to be proud of glories of the past and celebrate our festivals, but we should draw inspiration from the past to shape the present and brighten the future. "Our younger generation, in particular, has much to learn from the courage and competence of our merchants," she said.
President Murmu noted that Odisha is emerging as an industrial hub and is attracting an increasing number of investors. "Entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and the younger generation in Odisha are strengthening the state's economy through their skills and spirit of enterprise. Their growing contributions are an encouraging sign of progress towards realising the vision of Viksit Odisha," she said.
"In 2047, India will celebrate the centenary of its independence. By that time, our national goal should be to build a developed Odisha alongside a developed India," she added.
At the trade fair, President Murmu also visited several stalls and interacted with members of women self-help groups (SHGs). There are around 1500 stalls in this edition of the trade fair and the Cuttack district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the Bali Jatra which will continue till December 1. While the event witnessed more than 50 lakh visitors in previous years, the visitor count is expected to touch 60 lakh this time, officials said.
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