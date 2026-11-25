ETV Bharat / state

Droupadi Murmu First Prez To Inaugurate Cuttack's Historic Bali Jatra, Says 'Festival Will One Day Get UNESCO Status'

Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday inaugurated the historic Bali Jatra in Odisha's millennium city, expressing confidence that the iconic maritime festival would one day earn a place on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list and receive global recognition. Interestingly, she is the first President of India to grace and inaugurate the festival, which celebrates the state's centuries-old cultural and maritime heritage.

The President arrived at the festival venue aboard a beautifully decorated boat Kalinga Tarangini after undertaking a ceremonial ride from the Silver City Boat Club on the Mahanadi River. She inaugurated the eight-day annual trade fair at the Baishnab Pani stage and set a ceremonial vessel afloat on the river, marking the beginning of the festival.

President Murmu takes ceremonial boat ride before inauguration of Bali Jatra (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said Bali Jatra celebrates the glorious history of Odisha. She said the history of maritime trade has evolved into a tradition and the tradition has become a festival, reflecting both the creativity and the historical perspective of the people of Odisha.

"We observe festivals across the year, which are based on religion, culture or agriculture. But, Bali Jatra in Odisha is the only historic event that is celebrated as a festival. There should be no doubt that it will one day get the UNESCO status and the world's recognition," she said.

Highlighting the maritime legacy, the President said that the merchants from Odisha used to travel to distant lands to engage in trade and commerce. "Through trade, they accomplished many significant things for the country. They discovered new maritime routes and strengthened international relations. They were also a medium of cultural exchange," she said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Cuttack Bali Jatra has been accorded the status of 'national fair' by the Government of India and included in India's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage, but it is yet to get the UNESCO status.

President Murmu stated that the historic connection between Odisha and Bali could be transformed into modern commercial and cultural cooperation.