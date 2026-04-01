ETV Bharat / state

Dropped From Voter List, But Called For Poll Duty: Bengal Govt Employee Questions EC

Kolkata: A government employee's name has been dropped from the voter list—generated through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal. Consequently, he will be unable to cast his vote in the upcoming election. Ironically, he has been trained to serve as a polling official and is scheduled to function as the third polling officer in the upcoming polls.

Naturally, this incident has raised questions regarding the role of the Election Commission. Mohammad Tausif Jamal, a voter from the Mothabari Assembly constituency area of ​​Malda, is the official who is employed as a General Duty Attendant at the Milki Block Primary Health Centre.

On March 19, he received a notice instructing him to attend training as a third polling officer. However, when the supplementary list resulting from the special intensive revision of the voter rolls was published, it became evident that Tausif Jamal's name had been removed from the electoral register.

Despite this, adhering to the official directive, Tausif proceeded to Malda Town High School last Sunday to undergo training for election duties. There, he raised queries regarding the omission of his name from the supplementary list but received no satisfactory explanation.

Tausif Jamal said, "I secured my job in 2017. Since then, I have participated in election duties on five separate occasions. My name in the voter list was previously listed as 'under scrutiny.' However, upon the publication of the supplementary list, I discovered that my name had been struck off.”