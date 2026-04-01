Dropped From Voter List, But Called For Poll Duty: Bengal Govt Employee Questions EC
Mohammad Tausif Jamal, a voter from the Mothabari Assembly constituency in Malda, questioned the EC's role for removing his name from the SIR list.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:33 PM IST
Kolkata: A government employee's name has been dropped from the voter list—generated through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal. Consequently, he will be unable to cast his vote in the upcoming election. Ironically, he has been trained to serve as a polling official and is scheduled to function as the third polling officer in the upcoming polls.
Naturally, this incident has raised questions regarding the role of the Election Commission. Mohammad Tausif Jamal, a voter from the Mothabari Assembly constituency area of Malda, is the official who is employed as a General Duty Attendant at the Milki Block Primary Health Centre.
On March 19, he received a notice instructing him to attend training as a third polling officer. However, when the supplementary list resulting from the special intensive revision of the voter rolls was published, it became evident that Tausif Jamal's name had been removed from the electoral register.
Despite this, adhering to the official directive, Tausif proceeded to Malda Town High School last Sunday to undergo training for election duties. There, he raised queries regarding the omission of his name from the supplementary list but received no satisfactory explanation.
Tausif Jamal said, "I secured my job in 2017. Since then, I have participated in election duties on five separate occasions. My name in the voter list was previously listed as 'under scrutiny.' However, upon the publication of the supplementary list, I discovered that my name had been struck off.”
According to him, he received a notice instructing him to undergo training as a third polling officer for conducting the polls. Acting on that notice, he went to Malda Town High School last Sunday to attend the training session.
“When I sought clarification regarding the omission, no one could provide a satisfactory response. If I am not a valid voter, how can the Commission engage me to conduct the election? Is the Commission merely playing games with us?" he questioned.
Speaking on this, advocate Sariful Alam said, "Through the SIR process, the Election Commission has removed many legitimate citizens from the voter list. Tausif Jamal has served as a poll worker on five separate occasions. Strangely, his name was removed from the list. The EC is harassing people in the name of the SIR.”
The final voter list was published on February 28. Subsequently, supplementary voter lists began to be released in succession. Four consecutive supplementary lists were published at midnight on March 23, 27, 28, and 29. Following the publication of the final voter list, approximately 6.4 million names were removed from the rolls, while another six million names remained under adjudication.