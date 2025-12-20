ETV Bharat / state

Drones, E-surveillance To Monitor Visitors During Christmas, New Year Celebrations In Corbett

Ramnagar: In view of a large number of visitors expected at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve during Christmas and New Year celebrations, intensive security measures have been arranged by the administration.

Drones and e-surveillance are being deployed to keep watch to ensure that poachers do not take advantage of the large number of visitors pouring in, and all leaves of forest department staff have been cancelled by the forest department. The southern border of the park, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, is being continuously monitored due to its vulnerability to trespassing. Apprehension of anti-social elements becoming active amid the festive season is also not ruled out.

Although the department has yet to receive any concrete intelligence input so far, the security arrangements have been made as a precaution. Prioritising the safety of wildlife, dozens of teams have been deployed in the park for round-the-clock patrolling with the help of elephants and dog squads. Ambush patrolling is also being conducted at sensitive locations to preempt any nefarious activity in time.