Drones, E-surveillance To Monitor Visitors During Christmas, New Year Celebrations In Corbett
Prioritising the safety of wildlife, dozens of teams have been deployed in the park for round-the-clock patrolling with the help of elephants and dog squads.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Ramnagar: In view of a large number of visitors expected at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve during Christmas and New Year celebrations, intensive security measures have been arranged by the administration.
Drones and e-surveillance are being deployed to keep watch to ensure that poachers do not take advantage of the large number of visitors pouring in, and all leaves of forest department staff have been cancelled by the forest department. The southern border of the park, adjoining Uttar Pradesh, is being continuously monitored due to its vulnerability to trespassing. Apprehension of anti-social elements becoming active amid the festive season is also not ruled out.
Although the department has yet to receive any concrete intelligence input so far, the security arrangements have been made as a precaution. Prioritising the safety of wildlife, dozens of teams have been deployed in the park for round-the-clock patrolling with the help of elephants and dog squads. Ambush patrolling is also being conducted at sensitive locations to preempt any nefarious activity in time.
Special attention is also being paid to the safety and convenience of tourists, as the administration strives to ensure that visitors can make the most of the festive season and that their activities do not cause any harm to the wildlife.
"During Christmas and New Year, the footfalls of tourists increase significantly. Using this opportunity, pachers and anti-social elements become hyperactive. Considering this, an alert has been issued throughout the Tiger Reserve. Forest personnel have been given clear instructions that patrolling should continue uninterrupted and leaves will be granted only in exceptional circumstances and with the approval of higher authorities," Dr Saket Badola, director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, said.
