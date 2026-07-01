Drone Surveillance Prevents Fresh Violence Over Drainage Dispute In Uttarakhand Village; Nine Held
Police averted fresh violence in the wake of dispute over drainage in Bodahedi, by removing bricks and stones from rooftops after drone surveillance.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Haridwar: Timely intervention by police prevented a fresh outbreak of violence in Bodahedi village where tensions had been simmering after a dispute over drainage.
Under 'Operation Prahar,' police launched a surveillance operation using drone cameras and discovered bricks and stones stacked on village rooftops. Nine individuals from rival groups were arrested and police ordered residents to remove the stockpiled material to defuse the situation. The police have registered cases at the Pathri police station based on complaints filed by both sides.
According to the police, a dispute had arisen a few days earlier between two groups in Bodahedi village over drainage. On Tuesday, the dispute escalated into a physical confrontation. A violent scuffle and stone-pelting ensued prompting both sides to lodge complaints with the police. Following the incident, the police arrived at the village, reprimanded both parties, and restored calm.
Intelligence reports and information from informants suggested that a major clash might erupt again and police launched a surveillance operation. Pathri Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Singh, accompanied by a police team, arrived at the village and surveyed the entire area, including rooftops of the houses, with drones.
"In light of the bricks and stones found on rooftops during drone surveillance, nine individuals from both groups were detained and charged with disturbance of peace. Formal proceedings have been initiated against all of them. Furthermore, both groups have been clearly warned that any recurrence of fighting, physical assault, or stone-pelting will result in harsher legal action," said SHO Singh.
According to police drone surveillance revealed a large quantity of bricks and stones on rooftops, indicating the possibility of renewed violence. "As a preventive measure, nine individuals from both groups have been booked for apprehension of breach of the peace. We have also directed the immediate removal of the material and made it clear that any future incidents of assault or stone-pelting will be dealt with firmly under the law," a police official said.
Police said that the dispute involved two rival groups led by Gulzar and Asgar, both residents of Bodahedi village. Despite repeated counselling by the police, tensions persisted due to which nine people from both factions were booked for disturbing the peace. Police warned both groups that any further violence or attempts to disturb public order would invite strict action.
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