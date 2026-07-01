ETV Bharat / state

Drone Surveillance Prevents Fresh Violence Over Drainage Dispute In Uttarakhand Village; Nine Held

Haridwar: Timely intervention by police prevented a fresh outbreak of violence in Bodahedi village where tensions had been simmering after a dispute over drainage.

Under 'Operation Prahar,' police launched a surveillance operation using drone cameras and discovered bricks and stones stacked on village rooftops. Nine individuals from rival groups were arrested and police ordered residents to remove the stockpiled material to defuse the situation. The police have registered cases at the Pathri police station based on complaints filed by both sides.

According to the police, a dispute had arisen a few days earlier between two groups in Bodahedi village over drainage. On Tuesday, the dispute escalated into a physical confrontation. A violent scuffle and stone-pelting ensued prompting both sides to lodge complaints with the police. Following the incident, the police arrived at the village, reprimanded both parties, and restored calm.

Intelligence reports and information from informants suggested that a major clash might erupt again and police launched a surveillance operation. Pathri Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Singh, accompanied by a police team, arrived at the village and surveyed the entire area, including rooftops of the houses, with drones.