ETV Bharat / state

Drone From Pakistan Drops Rs 50 Cr Heroin In Rajasthan, 2 Locals Among 5 Held

Sri Ganganagar: In a major crackdown against cross-border narcotics smuggling attempt along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, security agencies on Thursday recovered 10 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore dropped by a drone from across the border. Five persons, including three from Punjab and two local residents, were arrested, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team, comprising the police and the Border Security Force (BSF), set up blockades across the district and launched a search operation in the Rawla sector near the international border today.

Five persons have been arrested (ETV Bharat)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar said, "A consignment of 10 kg heroin was dropped via a drone in 2 KND village, located near the India-Pakistan border. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident, and they are currently being interrogated. Preliminary investigations indicate an international network. Efforts are underway to unearth it."