Drone From Pakistan Drops Rs 50 Cr Heroin In Rajasthan, 2 Locals Among 5 Held
A joint team of Sri Ganganagar Police and BSF seized 10 kg heroin from 2 KND village in Sri Ganganagar district and investigation is underway.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Sri Ganganagar: In a major crackdown against cross-border narcotics smuggling attempt along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, security agencies on Thursday recovered 10 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore dropped by a drone from across the border. Five persons, including three from Punjab and two local residents, were arrested, police said.
Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team, comprising the police and the Border Security Force (BSF), set up blockades across the district and launched a search operation in the Rawla sector near the international border today.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar said, "A consignment of 10 kg heroin was dropped via a drone in 2 KND village, located near the India-Pakistan border. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with this incident, and they are currently being interrogated. Preliminary investigations indicate an international network. Efforts are underway to unearth it."
According to the police, initially three suspects were identified who were attempting to breach the blockade and flee to Punjab via Sri Ganganagar. The police apprehended them within the jurisdiction of the Padampur police station and interrogation revealed involvement of two local residents. Based on the information provided by them, packets of heroin were recovered from 2 KND village.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Kirtan Singh and Sonu Singh, all residents of Punjab's Jalalabad, while the locals are Ranjit Singh of 2 KND village and Ramesh alias Jora Singh of 7 KND village, police said.
Preliminary interrogation has revealed that the accused may be linked to a major smuggling network that procures drug consignments from across the border via drones and distributes them to various states, particularly Punjab. Investigating agencies are now conducting a thorough probe into the accused's contacts and the entire network.
Following the incident, security has been tightened in border areas, including Rawla. Joint patrols by the BSF and the police have been intensified and villagers are being sensitised to report any suspicious activities immediately.
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