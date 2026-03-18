ETV Bharat / state

'Driving Under Alcohol Influence': Kashmir Court Convicts Police Constable For 2010 Accident

Srinagar: A local court has convicted a police head constable for rash and negligent driving in a 2010 Boulevard Road accident that killed a woman and left her daughter critically injured.

Special Mobile Magistrate Massarat Jabeen, in her 62-page judgement, held accused Mohammad Assadullah Sheikh guilty under multiple provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The case stemmed from FIR No. 10/2010 registered at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar. The prosecution, representing the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, alleged that on January 20, 2010, a Maruti van driven by Sheikh struck two pedestrians on Boulevard Road near Zabarwan Hotel.

The victims were Shaheena, who later died, and her daughter, Saqiba, who sustained grievous injuries.

The accused, who is a resident of Rajpur Mandi, Tehsil Poonch, was serving as a head constable at the time.

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses out of 12 listed, including eyewitnesses and medical experts. The injured daughter testified that the vehicle “hit them on the footpath", while other witnesses described the van as speeding and being driven negligently.

Medical evidence confirmed the severity of injuries. The court noted that the deceased suffered skull fractures and brain damage, while the survivor sustained grievous head injuries.

“The testimonies of the eyewitnesses, particularly the injured witness, stand corroborated by the medical evidence and other material on record,” the court observed.