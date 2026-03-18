'Driving Under Alcohol Influence': Kashmir Court Convicts Police Constable For 2010 Accident
Srinagar court convicts police head constable for 2010 fatal accident, citing rash driving, alcohol influence, and no license.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Srinagar: A local court has convicted a police head constable for rash and negligent driving in a 2010 Boulevard Road accident that killed a woman and left her daughter critically injured.
Special Mobile Magistrate Massarat Jabeen, in her 62-page judgement, held accused Mohammad Assadullah Sheikh guilty under multiple provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.
The case stemmed from FIR No. 10/2010 registered at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh, Srinagar. The prosecution, representing the then state of Jammu and Kashmir, alleged that on January 20, 2010, a Maruti van driven by Sheikh struck two pedestrians on Boulevard Road near Zabarwan Hotel.
The victims were Shaheena, who later died, and her daughter, Saqiba, who sustained grievous injuries.
The accused, who is a resident of Rajpur Mandi, Tehsil Poonch, was serving as a head constable at the time.
The prosecution examined 10 witnesses out of 12 listed, including eyewitnesses and medical experts. The injured daughter testified that the vehicle “hit them on the footpath", while other witnesses described the van as speeding and being driven negligently.
Medical evidence confirmed the severity of injuries. The court noted that the deceased suffered skull fractures and brain damage, while the survivor sustained grievous head injuries.
“The testimonies of the eyewitnesses, particularly the injured witness, stand corroborated by the medical evidence and other material on record,” the court observed.
The defence attempted to shift blame to a CRPF vehicle and pointed to inconsistencies in witness statements, which the court rejected.
After examining the evidence, the court concluded that the prosecution had successfully established guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt". “The accused, while driving the offending vehicle on a public road in a rash and negligent manner, caused grievous injuries to PW-5 and the death of Mst. Shaheena,” the judgement reads.
The court also found that the accused was driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driving licence.
On the defence theory, the court observed that it “finds no support from the evidence on record” and described defence witnesses as vague and unreliable.
The court convicted Sheikh under Sections 279, 338 and 304-A of the RPC, along with Sections 3/181 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
He was sentenced to six months’ simple imprisonment for rash driving and one year each for causing grievous hurt and causing death by negligence. Additionally, he has also been sentenced for driving without a licence and under the influence of alcohol. The court has ordered that all sentences will run concurrently.
“The convict be taken into custody for sending him to Central Jail Srinagar… A copy of the judgement is to be provided to the convict free of cost, and he is made aware of his right to file an appeal,” the court stated in its closing directions.
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