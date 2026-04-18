ETV Bharat / state

Driving Odisha's Progress: SITI To Guide Economic Growth, Innovation And Sustainable Development

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will be the chairperson of the governing council. ( IANS )

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will launch the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI), a new apex policy research and advisory body, nearly two years after disbanding its State Planning Board on July 18, 2018.

The high-level think tank will focus on strategic planning and governance innovation following the state government's decision to dissolve the State Planning Board.

According to a resolution issued by the Planning and Convergence department on Saturday, "As conventional planning mechanisms have become obsolete now, SITI Odisha will provide a forward-looking framework anchored in strategic policy thinking, innovation, cooperative federalism, and measurable outcomes. It will ensure strategic direction at the highest level."

Besides, SITI Odisha aligns with the state's long-term vision, Samrudha Odisha 2026, and the national goal, Vikshit Bharat 2047.

It will comprise a governing council with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the chairperson. In addition, there will be a vice-chairperson, four full-time members, nine ex officio members, and two special invitees.