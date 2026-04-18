Driving Odisha's Progress: SITI To Guide Economic Growth, Innovation And Sustainable Development
SITI will align with Samrudha Odisha 2026 and Vikshit Bharat 2047, offering strategic direction for the state’s ambitious future goals, reports Minati Singha.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will launch the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI), a new apex policy research and advisory body, nearly two years after disbanding its State Planning Board on July 18, 2018.
The high-level think tank will focus on strategic planning and governance innovation following the state government's decision to dissolve the State Planning Board.
According to a resolution issued by the Planning and Convergence department on Saturday, "As conventional planning mechanisms have become obsolete now, SITI Odisha will provide a forward-looking framework anchored in strategic policy thinking, innovation, cooperative federalism, and measurable outcomes. It will ensure strategic direction at the highest level."
Besides, SITI Odisha aligns with the state's long-term vision, Samrudha Odisha 2026, and the national goal, Vikshit Bharat 2047.
It will comprise a governing council with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the chairperson. In addition, there will be a vice-chairperson, four full-time members, nine ex officio members, and two special invitees.
Six Key Thematic Areas
SITI-Odisha will guide the state government on six key thematic areas.
- Economy and finance
- Rural economy and livelihoods
- Employment and urban development
- Ideation and innovation
- Energy transition
- Environment and forests
- Mining and natural resources.
Each theme will focus on key pillars of the state's development priorities.
The governing council will meet at least once annually and may be called to meet at any other time, as considered appropriate. The SITI Odisha will also have a programme director, a multi-disciplinary project implementation unit (PIU), and an administrative wing to support its operations.
Additionally, a State Monitoring and Evaluation Office (SMEO) will function as an attached office, serving as the nodal agency for evidence-based governance in the state. SITI-Odisha will function under the administrative control of the Planning and Convergence Department, official sources said.
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