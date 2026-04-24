ETV Bharat / state

Telangana RTC Strike Enters Third Day, Driver Who Attempted Suicide Dies

Buses parked at the MGBS as the RTC strike entered the third day on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Even as the state-wide strike launched by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the third day on Friday, an RTC driver who set himself ablaze during the strike succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

According to sources, driver Kola Shankar Goud (55), who attempted suicide at Narsampet in Warangal district on the second day of the strike, was undergoing treatment at Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad with more than 80 per cent burns. However, he passed away around 3 AM on Friday, family members said.

Police said Kola Shankar Goud poured petrol on him and set himself ablaze in front of everyone. The fellow employees and the police tried to extinguish the fire and rushed him to a hospital in Narsampet. From there, he was shifted to Warangal MGM hospital.

Warangal District Collector Satyasharadha and City Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh visited him at MGM Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors provided him emergency treatment.