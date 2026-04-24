Telangana RTC Strike Enters Third Day, Driver Who Attempted Suicide Dies
Driver Kola Shankar Goud had set himself at Narsampet in the Warangal district on Thursday.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Even as the state-wide strike launched by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the third day on Friday, an RTC driver who set himself ablaze during the strike succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.
According to sources, driver Kola Shankar Goud (55), who attempted suicide at Narsampet in Warangal district on the second day of the strike, was undergoing treatment at Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad with more than 80 per cent burns. However, he passed away around 3 AM on Friday, family members said.
Police said Kola Shankar Goud poured petrol on him and set himself ablaze in front of everyone. The fellow employees and the police tried to extinguish the fire and rushed him to a hospital in Narsampet. From there, he was shifted to Warangal MGM hospital.
Warangal District Collector Satyasharadha and City Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh visited him at MGM Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad, where doctors provided him emergency treatment.
According to the doctors, they performed CPR for more than eight minutes. However, he passed away around 3 AM while being on the ventilator. Meanwhile, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited Shankar Goud when he was undergoing treatment at Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad. He said the government will extend help to the family members of Shankar Goud.
Earlier, while Shankar Goud was receiving treatment at Warangal MGM Hospital, former minister Errabelli Dayakara Rao and former Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy visited him. Describing the incident as unfortunate, they asked the government to take positive steps to end the strike.
The RTC employees are on strike for the past three days, demanding absorption of employees into the government service among other demands. The strike has brought bus services across the state to a halt with passengers facing several hardships.
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