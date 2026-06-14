Driver Of Bus Killed, 20 Injured In Road Mishap In Odisha's Balasore
The bus, carrying 50 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, rammed into a road divider near Soro.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Balasore: The driver of a bus carrying over 50 passengers was killed after the vehicle rammed into a road divider on National Highway-16 near Bidu Bazaar Adirupa petrol pump under Soro police station limits in Odisha's Balasore district.
The bus was carrying over 50 devotees from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh 20 of whom were injured in the mishaps. The pilgrims had been to various religious places in West Bengal and were returning to Vizianagaram when the mishap occurred.
Sources said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle near Adirupa petrol pump near Soro police station. The bus hit a divider. While the driver of the bus died on the spot, the rest were rushed to the nearest hospital by locals, police and fire personnel.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are investigating the incident to ascertain the circumstances of the accident. Soro police station IIC DK Behera said, "The control room received a report about the bus accident at 5 am. The bus had hit a divider. Around 20 to 22 people were injured in the mishap. We have sent the injured to Soro Medical. One person has died. The bus was enroute to Andhra Pradesh."
In April this year, more than 30 people were injured, including five seriously, after a bus carrying 51 migrant workers from Assam to Kerala overturned near Seragarh under Khantapada police limits in Balasore. The bus reportedly lost control and fell below a national highway bridge. Around 10 passengers sustained moderate injuries, while about 20 suffered minor injuries.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Khantapada hospital and Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore, while those with minor injuries were given primary treatment.
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