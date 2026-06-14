ETV Bharat / state

Driver Of Bus Killed, 20 Injured In Road Mishap In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: The driver of a bus carrying over 50 passengers was killed after the vehicle rammed into a road divider on National Highway-16 near Bidu Bazaar Adirupa petrol pump under Soro police station limits in Odisha's Balasore district.

The bus was carrying over 50 devotees from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh 20 of whom were injured in the mishaps. The pilgrims had been to various religious places in West Bengal and were returning to Vizianagaram when the mishap occurred.

Sources said the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle near Adirupa petrol pump near Soro police station. The bus hit a divider. While the driver of the bus died on the spot, the rest were rushed to the nearest hospital by locals, police and fire personnel.