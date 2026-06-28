ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Vehicle Mows Down 3 Morning Walkers In Chhattisgarh, Driver Flees

Janjgir-Champa: Three elderly men out on their routine morning walk were killed after a speeding vehicle mowed them down on the Bharatmala road in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, prompting police to launch a search operation. According to police, the victims had left their village, Dongri-Korbi, for their daily morning walk between 5 am and 6 am when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was so severe that all three died on the spot, while the driver fled from the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Dalharan Das Vaishnav (62), Kedar Baret (52), and Santu Yadav (70), all residents of Dongri-Korbi village. Their sudden deaths have left the village in mourning.