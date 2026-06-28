Speeding Vehicle Mows Down 3 Morning Walkers In Chhattisgarh, Driver Flees
Three elderly residents died after a speeding vehicle hit them on the Bharatmala Highway in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Janjgir-Champa: Three elderly men out on their routine morning walk were killed after a speeding vehicle mowed them down on the Bharatmala road in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday.
The driver fled the scene after the crash, prompting police to launch a search operation. According to police, the victims had left their village, Dongri-Korbi, for their daily morning walk between 5 am and 6 am when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was so severe that all three died on the spot, while the driver fled from the scene.
The deceased have been identified as Dalharan Das Vaishnav (62), Kedar Baret (52), and Santu Yadav (70), all residents of Dongri-Korbi village. Their sudden deaths have left the village in mourning.
On receiving information, Baloda Station House Officer (SHO) Manohar Sinha and his team rushed to the spot. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Police said the bodies would be handed over to the bereaved families after the completion of legal formalities.
SHO Sinha said, "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered against the unidentified driver. "
Police officials said identifying the vehicle remains a challenge as the Bharatmala Highway is situated well away from the village's inhabited area. District Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey has deployed police teams to identify and apprehend the driver as soon as possible.
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