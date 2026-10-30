Driver Charred To Death In Haryana As Tanker Catches Fire In Road Accident
A tanker that was carrying methanol caught fire on National Highway 152, resulting in the death of the driver.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Kaithal: A tanker driver was charred to death in the Kalayat area of Haryana on Thursday night after an oil tanker collided with a truck parked on the highway.
The tanker, which was carrying methanol, caught fire on National Highway 152. The deceased driver has been identified as Pira Ram, 42, a resident of Songrawas in the Jalore district of Rajasthan.
He was transporting oil from Rajasthan toward Ambala when the accident occurred near the village of Shimla.
As the passersby witnessed the incident, they alerted the police. A police team arrived at the scene and transported the victim's body to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal for a post-mortem examination.
Later, the fire tenders were pressed into service, and the fire was successfully brought under control. The police are currently investigating the matter.
Randeep Singh, SHO of the Kalayat police station, said that the driver died on the spot. "The police received information via the 'Dial 112' emergency service that an oil tanker had caught fire near the village of Shimla. After arriving at the spot, the police team found both the oil tanker and the truck engulfed in flames."
"Further investigation revealed that the truck, which was ahead, was loaded with a paddy harvest. Its driver had stepped out to check the tires when the oil tanker carrying methanol approached from behind and struck the parked truck, resulting in the fire."
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