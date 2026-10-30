ETV Bharat / state

Driver Charred To Death In Haryana As Tanker Catches Fire In Road Accident

Tanker carrying methanol catches fire in Kalayat. ( ETV Bharat )

Kaithal: A tanker driver was charred to death in the Kalayat area of Haryana on Thursday night after an oil tanker collided with a truck parked on the highway.

The tanker, which was carrying methanol, caught fire on National Highway 152. The deceased driver has been identified as Pira Ram, 42, a resident of Songrawas in the Jalore district of Rajasthan.

He was transporting oil from Rajasthan toward Ambala when the accident occurred near the village of Shimla. As the passersby witnessed the incident, they alerted the police. A police team arrived at the scene and transported the victim's body to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal for a post-mortem examination.