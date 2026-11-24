ETV Bharat / state

Driver Charred To Death, Helper Critically Injured After Truck Catches Fire On NH 58 In Rajasthan

The charred remains of the truck on National Highway 58. ( ETV Bharat )

Rajsamand: A truck driver was charred to death while the helper sustained critical burn injuries when the vehicle went out of control, overturned and caught fire on National Highway 58 (NH-58) under the Bhim police station limits in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said.

Bhim station house officer (SHO) Dilip Kumar Khadav said the truck was coming from Beawar and heading towards Rajsamand. The driver lost control near the Chuna ka Bhatta area, causing the vehicle to overturn and catch fire due to either friction or a short circuit.

"The driver, identified as Bhagchand Teli of Beawar, was trapped inside the cabin and was burnt to death. The helper, Suresh Jat of the same district, suffered severe burn wounds and was given primary treatment at the Bhim sub-divisional hospital before being referred to Beawar, where he is undergoing treatment," Khadav said. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem. The police have informed the family of the deceased, and the owner of the truck has also been identified.