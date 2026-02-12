ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Road Rage: Abusive Man Drives Protester On Car Bonnet For 0.5 Km, Arrested

Bengaluru: Road rage took a new, brutal form in the city on Wednesday afternoon, when a man who challenged the driver of a car for negligent driving was abused and driven around on the bonnet of his car for around half a kilometre.

The incident took place in the Halasuru police station area. The accused, Suresh, who was driving "negligently and irresponsibly", has been arrested. Afterwards, the police said that Nanjunda, who was injured in the incident, has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

In his complaint, Nanjunda said, "I am a resident of Thyagarajanagar and have a flower business, besides working as a commercial driver. On Wednesday, a friend named Manoj was driving a goods vehicle after buying flowers from Hoskote. I was sitting in the passenger seat. As we were approaching Trinity Circle, the driver of a car honked loudly from behind. I gestured that we were going to turn right, yet, he came from the left and shouted abuses."