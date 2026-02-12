Bengaluru Road Rage: Abusive Man Drives Protester On Car Bonnet For 0.5 Km, Arrested
The accused, Suresh, a property manager, has been booked for attempt to murder and remanded in judicial custody.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: Road rage took a new, brutal form in the city on Wednesday afternoon, when a man who challenged the driver of a car for negligent driving was abused and driven around on the bonnet of his car for around half a kilometre.
The incident took place in the Halasuru police station area. The accused, Suresh, who was driving "negligently and irresponsibly", has been arrested. Afterwards, the police said that Nanjunda, who was injured in the incident, has been admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.
In his complaint, Nanjunda said, "I am a resident of Thyagarajanagar and have a flower business, besides working as a commercial driver. On Wednesday, a friend named Manoj was driving a goods vehicle after buying flowers from Hoskote. I was sitting in the passenger seat. As we were approaching Trinity Circle, the driver of a car honked loudly from behind. I gestured that we were going to turn right, yet, he came from the left and shouted abuses."
"We went ahead to challenge him about the abusive language and blocked his car near the Old Airport CB Road signal. As I stood in front of the bonnet of his car, he suddenly ran over me. I managed to climb on to the bonnet of the car and grabbed the wiper. Despite shouting loudly to stop the car, he drove the car at high speed for half a kilometre. He only stopped when other vehicles blocked him near ASC College," he further wrote in his complaint.
About the incident, DCP (City East) Vikram Amate said, "The accused has been arrested in connection with the case, after the victims filed a complaint. Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshinagar, is a property manager in a company. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the driver, and he has been remanded in judicial custody."