Chhattisgarh: Child Dies in Roadside Accident In Rajnandgaon; Police Nab Fleeing Driver
Speeding truck ran over the child as she was playing by the roadside in Rajnandgaon; police suspect drunken driving for accident.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Rajnandgaon: A young girl was killed after being run over by a speeding truck while playing by the roadside in Gundardehi village under the Ambagarh Chowki police station limits.
The accused driver fled immediately after the accident, broke through multiple police barricades during a high-speed chase and was eventually arrested near Korkotti village. A video purportedly of the incident has also surfaced.
Following the girl's death, villagers were outraged and demanded the arrest of the accused. Acting swiftly, police alerted nearby stations and set up barricades at several locations to intercept the truck.
Despite repeated attempts to stop him, police said the accused did not listen and drove through the barricades. Police personnel stationed at the checkpoints narrowly escaped being hit as the accused breached police cordons at multiple locations while continuing his escape.
The chase ended near Korkotti village when the truck went out of control near another barricade and veered off the road. Police arrested the driver at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggests that the accused may have been under the influence of alcohol, though officials said further investigation is underway.
"Sections under the Chhattisgarh Property Act have been invoked in the case. The accused will be produced in court, where the police will seek his remand," said Y P Singh, SP, Mohla-Manpur.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the accused. Additional charges have been added under the Chhattisgarh Property Security Act for breaking through barricades and obstructing police operations.
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