ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Child Dies in Roadside Accident In Rajnandgaon; Police Nab Fleeing Driver

Rajnandgaon: A young girl was killed after being run over by a speeding truck while playing by the roadside in Gundardehi village under the Ambagarh Chowki police station limits.

The accused driver fled immediately after the accident, broke through multiple police barricades during a high-speed chase and was eventually arrested near Korkotti village. A video purportedly of the incident has also surfaced.

Following the girl's death, villagers were outraged and demanded the arrest of the accused. Acting swiftly, police alerted nearby stations and set up barricades at several locations to intercept the truck.

Despite repeated attempts to stop him, police said the accused did not listen and drove through the barricades. Police personnel stationed at the checkpoints narrowly escaped being hit as the accused breached police cordons at multiple locations while continuing his escape.