Driven By Available Market And Good Returns, Burhanpur Farmers Take To Organic Farming In A Big Way
The local administration has provided the farmers with a weekly Haat Bazaar to sell their produce.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Burhanpur: Recognising the harmful effects of using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, a large number of farmers in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh are moving towards organic farming. Around 2,500 farmers have joined the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) and adopted organic farming methods for growing vegetables and fruits that are being directly transported to the market, generating substantial profits for them.
Those practising organic farming contend that its biggest advantage is that the crops, including vegetables or fruits produced through this technique, are not harmful to the body, and it is also helpful in protecting the environment.
The farmers in Buhanpur have been experimenting with organic farming in their fields, cultivating green vegetables, pulses and fruits. The Agriculture Department has launched a Haat Bazaar to encourage them while ensuring that the consumers receive pure produce. This Haat Bazaar is held every Thursday near the local Rajasthani Bhavan, where fresh vegetables, coarse grains and other natural products are sold.
The large number of consumers visiting the Bazaar is an indication that many people prefer the consumption of organic products. The 2500 farmers who have gone in for organic farming come from the Nepanagar, Khaknar and Shahpur areas.
The Haat Bazaar has come up as a platform that is providing an avenue for the sale of organic products, along with providing the growers with a good income.
Sources disclosed that the majority of them are educated. At the same time, the district administration has provided training to women to work as Krishi Sakhis who go around telling other farmers about the importance of organic farming. These women are also producing organic products in their fields.
Ratna Medhe of Bakhkari village in Shahpur tehsil said, "I received the Krishi Sakhi training through the Agriculture Department. Twenty women learned the intricacies of organic farming there. I experimented with organic farming on one acre of land, and I've been successfully harvesting vegetables and selling them directly in Haat Bazaar. On other days, my vegetables are also delivered to rural markets. This provides me with a good income."
Another farmer, Dhiraj Pawar from Chapora village, said, "I faced difficulties in the beginning, but with the help of the Agriculture Department officials, I overcame these challenges. The Haat Bazaar has provided me with an excellent platform to sell my organic produce. The farmers are benefiting from it."
Assistant Technical Manager with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Vishal Patidar, said, "Organic farming produces quality vegetables and grains.”
Burhanpur Collector Harsh Singh has been promoting organic agriculture and keeps on visiting the fields to see things for himself. "Emphasis is being placed on connecting farmers with organic farming and making it a profitable business," he said.
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