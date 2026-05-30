ETV Bharat / state

Driven By Available Market And Good Returns, Burhanpur Farmers Take To Organic Farming In A Big Way

Burhanpur: Recognising the harmful effects of using chemical fertilisers and pesticides, a large number of farmers in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh are moving towards organic farming. Around 2,500 farmers have joined the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) and adopted organic farming methods for growing vegetables and fruits that are being directly transported to the market, generating substantial profits for them.

Those practising organic farming contend that its biggest advantage is that the crops, including vegetables or fruits produced through this technique, are not harmful to the body, and it is also helpful in protecting the environment.

Farmers selling their products in the weekly Hatt Bazaar (ETV Bharat)

The farmers in Buhanpur have been experimenting with organic farming in their fields, cultivating green vegetables, pulses and fruits. The Agriculture Department has launched a Haat Bazaar to encourage them while ensuring that the consumers receive pure produce. This Haat Bazaar is held every Thursday near the local Rajasthani Bhavan, where fresh vegetables, coarse grains and other natural products are sold.

The large number of consumers visiting the Bazaar is an indication that many people prefer the consumption of organic products. The 2500 farmers who have gone in for organic farming come from the Nepanagar, Khaknar and Shahpur areas.