Drive Launched To Clean Up 2,300 Tonnes Of Garbage In Kedarnath

Rudraprayag: A drive was carried out for 10 days to clean up 2,300 tonnes of garbage left by 17.68 lakh pilgrims in the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag this year. The doors of Kedarnath were closed for the winter months, starting from October 23.

The nearly six-month pilgrimage season saw the humongous pile up of garbage at the main route to the shire, along with major shops and markets. This includes plastic, horse and mule dung, and other waste. Compared to the previous pilgrimage season, over 325 tonnes of garbage have been collected this year.

The pilgrims bring plastic bottles, raincoats, and other plastic items, and discard them in and around Kedarnath. Sulabh International is responsible for cleaning the Kedarnath shrine, including the Nagar Panchayat, the pilgrimage route, the shrine, and the markets in Sonprayag, Gaurikund, Sitapur, Phata, and Rampur. Sulabh International employs over 450 environmental friends each season.