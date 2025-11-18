ETV Bharat / state

Drive Launched To Clean Up 2,300 Tonnes Of Garbage In Kedarnath

The accumulation was 325 tonnes more than the previous year. Sulabh International engages over 450 environmental friends each season to collect and dispose of litter.

Environmental friends of Sulabh International collect garbage around the Kedarnath shire. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

Rudraprayag: A drive was carried out for 10 days to clean up 2,300 tonnes of garbage left by 17.68 lakh pilgrims in the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag this year. The doors of Kedarnath were closed for the winter months, starting from October 23.

The nearly six-month pilgrimage season saw the humongous pile up of garbage at the main route to the shire, along with major shops and markets. This includes plastic, horse and mule dung, and other waste. Compared to the previous pilgrimage season, over 325 tonnes of garbage have been collected this year.

The pilgrims bring plastic bottles, raincoats, and other plastic items, and discard them in and around Kedarnath. Sulabh International is responsible for cleaning the Kedarnath shrine, including the Nagar Panchayat, the pilgrimage route, the shrine, and the markets in Sonprayag, Gaurikund, Sitapur, Phata, and Rampur. Sulabh International employs over 450 environmental friends each season.

Vehciles carry the garbe to designated places for disposing off. (ETV Bharat)

There have been separate arrangements to collect horse and mule dung and other plastic and organic waste. The dung waste is disposed of by machines in the vicinity of Sonprayag, while organic waste is transported to Rantoli, the district headquarters, approximately 70 km from Sonprayag. The transportation costs lakhs of rupees.

The ever-increasing anthropogenic activity in the Himalayan regions is causing damage to the environmental balance. Dhananjay Pathak, in charge of Sulabh International, said, "Garbage is transported from the Kedarnath Dham to Gaurikund by horses, mules, and environmental friends. From there, organic waste is transported to Rudraprayag by vehicle. Each year, over 450 environmental friends are engaged at the Dham and the pilgrimage route."

