'Drinking Water Supply Cut-Off As Residents Are Muslims, Not Part Of BJP's Vote Bank': TMC MP Writes To UN Rights Body
Samirul Islam said around 5,000 residents of Jyoti Nagar Colony are affected by the prolonged drinking water crisis.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has written to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), seeking intervention over a drinking water crisis in Jyoti Nagar Colony area in Kolkata. He alleged it is a conspiracy to target residents of a minority community, who are reportedly not BJP's vote bank.
"As the BJP came to power, the drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony in Kolkata was cut off, because the residents are Muslims and are not considered part of the BJP’s so-called vote bank. I have now written to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, seeking their intervention," Samirul wrote on his X handle along with posting a copy of the letter.
As the BJP came to power, the drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony in Kolkata was cut off, because the residents are Muslims and are not considered part of the BJP’s so-called vote bank. I have now written to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, seeking their intervention. Here is a copy of the letter. @UNHumanRights— Samirul Islam (@SamirulAITC) October 9, 2026
In the letter to OHCHR, the Trinamool MP alleged that for nearly two months following the Assembly elections, approximately 5,000 people in Chitpur's Jotinagar Colony under the jurisdiction of the Kashipur and North Port police stations in North Kolkata, have been deprived of regular drinking water. The supply through government pipelines has been halted, and no initiative has been taken to restore it. Although some local social organisations have attempted to supply water via tankers from distant locations, the quantity is woefully inadequate for the large population. Consequently, the ordinary residents of the colony are suffering immensely; the elderly and children are facing a severe crisis due to the lack of sufficient water, he wrote.
Alleging political discrimination by the ruling party, Samirul noted that the BJP leadership has been acting vindictively towards this Muslim-majority area since coming to power. Locals allege that this fundamental civic right has been snatched away precisely because they did not vote for the BJP. Despite repeatedly knocking on the doors of the local administration, no permanent solution has been found.
The MP stated that he personally visited the colony, spoke with the affected families, and witnessed the grim reality firsthand. Citing drinking water as a fundamental human right, the letter invokes relevant international conventions. Quoting guidelines from the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, it asserts that access to safe, adequate, and usable water is integral to living with human dignity.
The MP wrote that prolonged lack of water supply has created unsanitary conditions in the area, raising serious concerns about the potential outbreak of severe diseases or an epidemic, requesting the UN to seek information and monitor the situation regarding four specific points.
First, the actual reason behind the long-standing lack of regular drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony must be disclosed. Second, details should be sought on the steps being taken to provide safe and adequate water to the affected residents. Third, information on the plans to restore the permanent pipeline connection. Fourth, details on the measures being taken to protect vulnerable groups, particularly children and the elderly, from health risks.
Trinamool MP concluded saying, "Drinking water is not an act of charity or a gift; it is a basic prerequisite for survival and an internationally recognised human right." He also urged that the issue be treated as an urgent humanitarian crisis rather than merely a failure of municipal infrastructure.
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