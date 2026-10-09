ETV Bharat / state

'Drinking Water Supply Cut-Off As Residents Are Muslims, Not Part Of BJP's Vote Bank': TMC MP Writes To UN Rights Body

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has written to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), seeking intervention over a drinking water crisis in Jyoti Nagar Colony area in Kolkata. He alleged it is a conspiracy to target residents of a minority community, who are reportedly not BJP's vote bank.

"As the BJP came to power, the drinking water supply in Jyoti Nagar Colony in Kolkata was cut off, because the residents are Muslims and are not considered part of the BJP’s so-called vote bank. I have now written to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, seeking their intervention," Samirul wrote on his X handle along with posting a copy of the letter.

In the letter to OHCHR, the Trinamool MP alleged that for nearly two months following the Assembly elections, approximately 5,000 people in Chitpur's Jotinagar Colony under the jurisdiction of the Kashipur and North Port police stations in North Kolkata, have been deprived of regular drinking water. The supply through government pipelines has been halted, and no initiative has been taken to restore it. Although some local social organisations have attempted to supply water via tankers from distant locations, the quantity is woefully inadequate for the large population. Consequently, the ordinary residents of the colony are suffering immensely; the elderly and children are facing a severe crisis due to the lack of sufficient water, he wrote.

Alleging political discrimination by the ruling party, Samirul noted that the BJP leadership has been acting vindictively towards this Muslim-majority area since coming to power. Locals allege that this fundamental civic right has been snatched away precisely because they did not vote for the BJP. Despite repeatedly knocking on the doors of the local administration, no permanent solution has been found.

The MP stated that he personally visited the colony, spoke with the affected families, and witnessed the grim reality firsthand. Citing drinking water as a fundamental human right, the letter invokes relevant international conventions. Quoting guidelines from the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, it asserts that access to safe, adequate, and usable water is integral to living with human dignity.