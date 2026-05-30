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DRI Seizes Over 24 Kg Of Narcotic Drugs In Kerala, Arrests 5

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Seizes Over 24 Kg Of Narcotic Drugs In Kerala ( PIB )

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kerala and arrested five individuals, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The Cochin Unit of the DRI seized the contraband, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh. They were intended for illicit distribution.

Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.