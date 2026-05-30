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DRI Seizes Over 24 Kg Of Narcotic Drugs In Kerala, Arrests 5

The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at the airport, concealment in courier consignment and outbound export cargo

DRI SEIZES NARCOTIC DRUGS IN KERALA
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Seizes Over 24 Kg Of Narcotic Drugs In Kerala (PIB)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized over 24 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kerala and arrested five individuals, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

The Cochin Unit of the DRI seized the contraband, including methaqualone, methamphetamine and hashish oil, at Kochi, Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram under Operation Chakravyuh. They were intended for illicit distribution.

Five individuals, including key operatives involved in the trafficking networks, have been apprehended under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The contraband was detected in different modes of smuggling, including passenger baggage at the airport, concealment in courier consignment and outbound export cargo, the ministry added.

During the last financial year, DRI's Cochin Zonal Unit seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at approximately Rs 70.76 crore in Kerala and arrested 21 persons in connection with various NDPS cases.

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KERALA NARCOTIC DRUGS
KERALA DRUGS CASE
DRI SEIZES NARCOTIC DRUGS

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