ETV Bharat / state

DRI Seizes 3.14 Kg Of Gold, Foreign Currency Worth Rs 5.84 Crore In Vijayawada; Eight Arrested

The gold biscuits were seized from three human carriers. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Busting a large-scale smuggling racket, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized a large quantity of illicit gold and foreign currency estimated to be Rs 5.84 crore in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. Eight people were arrested in this connection.

The smuggling network was transporting these goods from Bangladesh to Hyderabad via Kolkata. Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials searched an SUV out of suspicion and found a secret compartment cleverly constructed to avoid detection.

Upon opening it, a large sum of foreign currency, including $60,000 and €21,500, was found. Five individuals transporting currency in the Scorpio vehicle were arrested.

In another operation, DRI officials also took into custody three human carriers of the smuggling gang from a bus to Hyderabad and confiscated 3.147 kilograms of gold biscuits concealed in pouches strapped specifically around their waists.

The foreign currency seized during the operation. (ETV Bharat)

Officials are currently investigating the smuggling network's potential links to an international syndicate by focusing on identifying the masterminds behind the racket, which originates from Bangladesh and uncovering who might be providing assistance to them in Hyderabad.