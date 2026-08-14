ETV Bharat / state

DRI Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 7 Cr; Four Nigerians Among Five Held

Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested five persons, among them four Nigerians, and seized narcotics worth Rs 7 crore during raids in different states, an official said on Friday. At least 8.64 kg of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and ganja, were seized under 'Operation Crystal Dagger', he said.

On August 11, a woman, travelling from New Delhi to Bengaluru, was intercepted at Bhopal Junction and 6.33 kg of crystalline methamphetamine were recovered from her bag, the official said. He said that a joint DRI-Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) team subsequently conducted an operation in Greater Noida to trace the suppliers of the methamphetamine consignment.