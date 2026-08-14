DRI Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 7 Cr; Four Nigerians Among Five Held
Investigation revealed that all four Nigerian nationals were staying illegally in India and running a drug trafficking ring by recruiting Indian nationals into their gang
By PTI
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Indore: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested five persons, among them four Nigerians, and seized narcotics worth Rs 7 crore during raids in different states, an official said on Friday. At least 8.64 kg of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and ganja, were seized under 'Operation Crystal Dagger', he said.
On August 11, a woman, travelling from New Delhi to Bengaluru, was intercepted at Bhopal Junction and 6.33 kg of crystalline methamphetamine were recovered from her bag, the official said. He said that a joint DRI-Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) team subsequently conducted an operation in Greater Noida to trace the suppliers of the methamphetamine consignment.
Four Nigerian nationals tried to escape from the premises by jumping out of a window after spotting the team, but officers chased and apprehended them, the official said. During a search, the team recovered 2.24 kg of crystalline methamphetamine, 50 gm of cocaine and 25 gm of ganja from them, he said.
"Investigation revealed that all four Nigerian nationals, including a woman, were staying illegally in India. They were running drug trafficking by recruiting Indian nationals into their gang," the official said. The accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway, they added.
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