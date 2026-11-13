ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: DRI Seizes 5,000 Kg Of Poppy Seeds Worth ₹5 Crore At Tuticorin Port

Poppy seeds were seized from a shipping container that arrived at V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin from Malaysia. ( ETV Bharat )

Tuticorin: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around five tonnes of poppy seeds, estimated to be worth ₹5 crore, from a shipping container that arrived at V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin from Malaysia.

The consignment was allegedly smuggled by concealing the poppy seeds behind bags of calcium carbonate, which was declared as the container’s cargo in the shipping documents.

Acting on a tip-off that poppy seeds were being brought into the country from Malaysia, DRI officials stepped up surveillance of incoming containers at the port. During the inspection, a suspicious 20-foot container arriving from Malaysia was intercepted.

Although the shipping documents listed calcium carbonate as the cargo, a detailed search revealed around 5,000 kg of poppy seeds hidden behind the calcium carbonate bags. The officials seized the entire consignment, whose estimated international market value is ₹5 crore.

The import of poppy seeds into India is subject to restrictions. Imports are permitted only from authorised countries where the crop is legally cultivated, and consignments must be accompanied by a certificate from the competent authority in the exporting country confirming their legal origin.

Malaysia is reportedly not among the countries authorised to export poppy seeds to India. DRI officials suspect that the consignment may have been misdeclared as calcium carbonate to circumvent import restrictions and applicable customs duties.