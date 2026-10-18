ETV Bharat / state

DRI Seizes 137 Kg Methamphetamine Worth Rs 100 Cr In Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized materials ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 137 kg of crystal methamphetamine, a banned synthetic drug, worth about Rs 100 crore from a coastal village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu.

In one of the biggest narcotic seizures in the coastal region in recent years, DRI officers conducted an intensive surveillance and enforcement operation during October 16-17, and uncovered a suspected coastal drug-trafficking network attempting to smuggle the narcotic substances to Sri Lanka.

The consignment was intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through mid-sea transfer. The value of the seized contraband in the illicit drug market is estimated to be in excess of Rs 100 crore, a finance ministry statement said. The operation followed specific intelligence indicating that a large consignment of narcotic substances had been transported to a coastal location in Nagapattinam district for storage and onward smuggling to Sri Lanka.