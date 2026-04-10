DRI Foils Major Gold Smuggling Bid At Mumbai Airport; 29.37 Kg Seized, 25 Arrested
A group of 25 passengers arriving from Kenya was planning to smuggle a large quantity of gold into Mumbai.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled a major international gold smuggling attempt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday. The DRI seized 29.37 kilograms of gold with an estimated international market value of Rs 37.73 crore. Twenty-five individuals have been arrested, according to officials.
They said the operation was launched following specific intelligence that a group of 25 passengers arriving from Kenya was planning to smuggle a large quantity of gold into Mumbai.
Acting on the tip-off, DRI officers maintained surveillance at Terminal 2 of the airport from Tuesday night. As anticipated, the flight from Kenya landed in the early hours of Wednesday. Immediately after the passengers disembarked, the suspects were isolated, and a search was initiated.
During the operation, the group allegedly refused to cooperate with officials and created a commotion at the airport. The DRI sought assistance from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to take the individuals into custody. The officials also recovered fake passports.
During the search, officials found that the smuggled gold had been ingeniously concealed. Some passengers had hidden gold on their bodies, while others had stashed it inside their shoes. Some gold was wrapped in black tape and scattered across different locations. Some suspects even tried to abandon the contraband near the baggage conveyor belt when they saw that there was a raid.
Officials stated that none of the passengers had valid documents or receipts for the gold. Additionally, they had failed to declare the contraband to the Customs Department upon arrival.
A case has been registered against all 25 individuals for smuggling gold into India while attempting to evade customs duties estimated at Rs 13.20 crore. In a press note, immigration authorities stated the involvement of an international syndicate behind the operation.
"It has become evident that a major international syndicate is involved in this operation. Investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the gold, the point of handover, its intended destination, and the incentives offered to the couriers," the statement said.
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