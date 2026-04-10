ETV Bharat / state

DRI Foils Major Gold Smuggling Bid At Mumbai Airport; 29.37 Kg Seized, 25 Arrested

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled a major international gold smuggling attempt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday. The DRI seized 29.37 kilograms of gold with an estimated international market value of Rs 37.73 crore. Twenty-five individuals have been arrested, according to officials.

They said the operation was launched following specific intelligence that a group of 25 passengers arriving from Kenya was planning to smuggle a large quantity of gold into Mumbai.

Acting on the tip-off, DRI officers maintained surveillance at Terminal 2 of the airport from Tuesday night. As anticipated, the flight from Kenya landed in the early hours of Wednesday. Immediately after the passengers disembarked, the suspects were isolated, and a search was initiated.