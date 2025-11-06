ETV Bharat / state

DRI Busts Rs 22-Crore Drug Factory In Valsad Under 'Operation White Cauldron'

A DRI team has busted a large-scale Alprazolam production racket in Valsad under ‘Operation White Cauldron’.

The factory busted by the DRI (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:22 PM IST

Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled a secret Alprazolam manufacturing unit in Gujarat's Valsad, under 'Operation White Cauldron', officials said on Thursday.

The banned drug, valued at around Rs 22 crore, was being supplied to be mixed with toddy produced in Telangana, they said. Four persons, including the factory owner, the financier, and a Telangana-based receiver, were arrested during the operation, officials said. According to officials, the raid took place in a residential area near Gujarat State Highway 701, where a full-fledged industrial setup was found.

The DRI seized 9.55 kg of fully prepared Alprazolam, 104.15 kg in semi-finished form, and 431 kg of raw materials such as p-nitrochlorobenzene, phosphorus pentasulfide, ethyl acetate, and hydrochloric acid. Industrial equipment like reactors, centrifuges, and refrigeration units was also recovered.

Investigations revealed that the drugs were intended for adulteration with toddy in Telangana. Acting swiftly, the DRI arrested a fourth accused who arrived from Telangana to take possession of the finished product. Officials said the bust marks a major success in curbing synthetic drug networks operating across state borders. Further probe is underway to identify other links in the supply chain.

What Is DRI?

The DRI is the apex anti-smuggling agency of India, working under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It is tasked with detecting and curbing smuggling of contraband, including drug trafficking and illicit international trade in wildlife and environmentally sensitive items, as well as combating commercial frauds related to international trade and evasion of Customs duty.

TAGGED:

OPERATION WHITE CAULDRON
ALPRAZOLAM
VALSAD
TELANGANA TODDY ADULTERATION
DRI

