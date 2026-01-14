ETV Bharat / state

DRI Busts Multi-State Drug Racket, Seizes 270 Kg Mephedrone Worth Rs 81 Crore; Six Arrested

Jaipur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out a late-night operation on Monday near a toll plaza on the Didwana–Kuchaman State Highway. The DRI arrested six accused, including drug traffickers travelling in a vehicle. The accused were produced before the DJ Court in Sikar on Tuesday. The consignment was allegedly being transported to Madhya Pradesh.

The DRI took to their official X (formarly twitter) account to share the information. DRI said that it has achieved a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking by busting a multi-state drug syndicate. On January 11 and 12, 2026, DRI officers seized 270 kilograms of mephedrone, a synthetic drug, with an estimated illicit market value of around Rs 81 crore, in a well-coordinated operation.

According to the DRI, the traffickers were attempting to transport the banned substance from one state to another under through poultry feed. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a DRI team intercepted a truck in Rajasthan that appeared to be carrying agricultural goods. Upon thorough examination, officials discovered 270 kg of mephedrone cleverly concealed inside sacks of poultry feed.

During the operation, the truck driver, along with other members of the syndicate involved in transporting the consignment and those escorting the vehicle, were arrested on the spot. Subsequently, the DRI conducted search operations at multiple locations in Haryana, which lead to the arrest of other key members of the gang. The unit had been partially dismantled, and certain raw materials used in drug production were recovered from the site.