DRG Jawan Dies In 'Accidental Fire' In Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was critically injured in an accidental fire by a fellow jawan in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near the Kadenar police camp under the Dhaudai police station limits. According to officials, on December 20, a team of Narayanpur DRG jawans had set out for an area domination operation in the Chhote Dongar police station area of Narayanpur district. After successfully completing the operation, all the jawans were returning to the camp on the morning of December 21.

While the team was boarding a vehicle near the Kadenar police camp, a jawan's weapon accidentally misfired, officials said. In this incident, Narayanpur DRG jawan Constable Baldev Hurra sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was critically injured. Fellow jawans rushed Hurra to Dhodai Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, added the officials.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, senior officers rushed to the scene as part of the investigation. Officials have ruled out any Naxalite angle in the incident. The body of the deceased jawan has been brought to the district hospital in Narayanpur, where the post-mortem examination has begun. The Additional Superintendent of Police of Narayanpur and other senior officers of the district police were present at the scene. The police are investigating the entire incident to determine the circumstances under which the accident occurred.

