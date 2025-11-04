ETV Bharat / state

Dredging In Jhelum May Have Actually Left Srinagar More Flood-Prone, Expert Body Warns

Srinagar: The recent floods in the Kashmir valley which damaged crops and property worth crores triggered a debate on dredging of the river Jhelum as the means of flood mitigation to the valley from September 2014-like deluge.

But the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), has advised Jammu and Kashmir government's Flood Control Department against dredging of the river Jhelum saying that the flood water will move faster towards Srinagar inundating the city.

CWPRS, a national hydraulic research institute under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (MoJS, DoWR, RD&GR), New Delhi, in its flood routing study for the river Jhelum in 2018 had concluded that dredging of the river from Sangam to Asham will not serve the purpose of Flood mitigation.

A man removes snow from a houseboat in river Jhelum on a cold winter day in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (AFP)

“Any such dredging intervention needs to be backed up by the hydraulic model studies before it is undertaken on ground. The flood wave will be arriving faster from Sangam to Ram Munshi Bagh and slower travel further from Ram Munshi Bagh to Asham, thereby leading to early arrival of flood in Srinagar and also reduction in response time to manage flood situation,” CWPRS said in the report.

The expert body suggested widening of the river at some locations to increase its width and its flood spill channel to increase the water retaining and carrying capacity.

Contrary to the CWPRS advise, the flood control department has carried out the dredging of the river and also large-scale un-scientific and unregulated mining of sand from the river Jhelum and its tributaries leading to bed degradation of the river at many places that has caused stress to the embankments leading to flooding of many areas and damage to agriculture crops and houses.

Swollen Jhelum after heavy rains in Srinagar (IANS)

The Jammu and Kashmir government recently in the legislative assembly said that crop loss on more than 69,707 hectares of agriculture and horticulture land was recorded in the UT due to the August flood this year and damage to more than 10,000 houses.