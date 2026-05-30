ETV Bharat / state

Dream To Own House In Uttar Pradesh Gets Costlier As State Housing Board Hikes Land Rates

Lucknow: The dream of Uttar Pradesh residents to own a house seems to have been disrupted. The reason being that the people already battling inflation are now faced with the decision of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board hiking land prices in several of its housing projects. This will make building a home in the capital city of Lucknow and other districts of the state more expensive.

The Board has increased land rates by a maximum of Rs 6,500 per square meter. The new rates have been implemented after the Board's finance controller issued an order in this regard.

The Board Commissioner Balkar Singh has stated that this is a regular increase which had been pending for a long time. He added that the increase in the rates has been made in accordance with the government norms.

For the Avadh Vihar Scheme, the rates have been hiked from Rs 38,000 to Rs 41,500 per square meter. In case of Vrindavan Scheme-3 the increase is from Rs 41,000 to Rs 44,600 per square meter.

The maximum increase has been done for Vrindavan Scheme-4 where the prices have gone up from Rs 37,000 to Rs 43,500 per square meter.

Similarly, in case of Gokul Gram Yojana, the new rates will be Rs 17,500 per square meter instead of the earlier Rs 16,000.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Amrapali Scheme, the cost has gone up from Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,700 per square meter.