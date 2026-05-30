Dream To Own House In Uttar Pradesh Gets Costlier As State Housing Board Hikes Land Rates
However, there is respite for those looking to purchase flats as the land cost factored into the flat price remains unchanged because of low demand
Published : May 30, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Lucknow: The dream of Uttar Pradesh residents to own a house seems to have been disrupted. The reason being that the people already battling inflation are now faced with the decision of the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board hiking land prices in several of its housing projects. This will make building a home in the capital city of Lucknow and other districts of the state more expensive.
The Board has increased land rates by a maximum of Rs 6,500 per square meter. The new rates have been implemented after the Board's finance controller issued an order in this regard.
The Board Commissioner Balkar Singh has stated that this is a regular increase which had been pending for a long time. He added that the increase in the rates has been made in accordance with the government norms.
For the Avadh Vihar Scheme, the rates have been hiked from Rs 38,000 to Rs 41,500 per square meter. In case of Vrindavan Scheme-3 the increase is from Rs 41,000 to Rs 44,600 per square meter.
The maximum increase has been done for Vrindavan Scheme-4 where the prices have gone up from Rs 37,000 to Rs 43,500 per square meter.
Similarly, in case of Gokul Gram Yojana, the new rates will be Rs 17,500 per square meter instead of the earlier Rs 16,000.
Meanwhile, in the case of the Amrapali Scheme, the cost has gone up from Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,700 per square meter.
However, there is respite for the people looking to purchase flats whose rates have not been increased. The Board has kept the land cost factored into the flat price unchanged because of the prevailing low demand.
Officials disclosed that this time, the Board has adopted a new policy for increasing the rates. This decision was taken at the meeting of the Board held on April 29. It was decided that the land rates will not exceed the DM Circle Rate which is the government defined minimum price at which a plot, apartment, or commercial property can be registered.
Sources disclosed that at a place where a colony is being developed on the already existing land, the price will be increased at the rate of 8.70% per year based on the marginal cost land rate (MCLR). If the land rate is lower than the DM Circle Rate, then it may be increased.
Based on this formula, the rate in Takrohi's Deen Dayalpuram Scheme has been raised from Rs 17,000 to Rs 29,000 per square meter.
The Board is executing around a dozen projects in the state capital, but land is currently available only in three of them. These schemes are Avadh Vihar on Sultanpur Road, Vrindavan Scheme and Gokul Gram.
Meanwhile, the Board has not increased the prices in Vrindavan Scheme No. 1 and 2 (Part 1) this time.