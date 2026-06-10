Dream Takes Wing: Chhindwara ASI's Daughter Cracks AFCAT, Becomes District's First Flying Officer
After preparing from home for 18 months, Chhindwara's Priya Malviya achieved her dream of joining the Indian Air Force.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Chhindwara: Inspired by her father's service in the police force, Priya Malviya of Madhya Pradesh has always dreamed of serving the nation. After completing her engineering degree in Gujarat, she appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and successfully cleared it.
Priya, the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ravi Malviya, posted at Chhindwara Kotwali police station, has been selected as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will soon leave for training in Hyderabad.
She secured an All India Rank of 113 in the AFCAT examination conducted in 2025. With this achievement, she has become the first woman from Chhindwara district to be selected as a Flying Officer. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication from Gujarat Technological University.
'Prepared At Home Through Online Coaching'
Priya said she prepared for the examination from home after completing her engineering studies.
"After engineering, I prepared for nearly one-and-a-half years from home with the help of online coaching. This achievement is no less than a dream for me. I always watched my father serving the nation and developed the same desire from childhood. Alongside my engineering studies, I remained focused on joining the armed forces. With the support of my family, I was finally able to achieve this goal," she said.
Her father said the achievement had exceeded his expectations and made the family proud. He said, "I never imagined my daughter would achieve something like this. It is nothing less than a dream come true for us. Her dedication has opened new doors of hope for other girls in the district as well."
He added that Priya would leave for Hyderabad on June 25 for training. "She will undergo training in Hyderabad for three years before receiving her posting," he said.
What Is AFCAT?
The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is a national-level examination conducted twice a year by the Indian Air Force to recruit officers in the Flying Branch and the Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.
For the Flying Branch, candidates must have passed Class XII with Physics and Mathematics and hold a graduation degree in any discipline. Engineering graduates are eligible for technical ground duty branches.
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