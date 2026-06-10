ETV Bharat / state

Dream Takes Wing: Chhindwara ASI's Daughter Cracks AFCAT, Becomes District's First Flying Officer

Priya Malviya, daughter of a Chhindwara police officer, has been selected as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhindwara: Inspired by her father's service in the police force, Priya Malviya of Madhya Pradesh has always dreamed of serving the nation. After completing her engineering degree in Gujarat, she appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) and successfully cleared it.

Priya, the daughter of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ravi Malviya, posted at Chhindwara Kotwali police station, has been selected as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and will soon leave for training in Hyderabad.

She secured an All India Rank of 113 in the AFCAT examination conducted in 2025. With this achievement, she has become the first woman from Chhindwara district to be selected as a Flying Officer. She completed her Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics and Communication from Gujarat Technological University.

'Prepared At Home Through Online Coaching'

Priya said she prepared for the examination from home after completing her engineering studies.

"After engineering, I prepared for nearly one-and-a-half years from home with the help of online coaching. This achievement is no less than a dream for me. I always watched my father serving the nation and developed the same desire from childhood. Alongside my engineering studies, I remained focused on joining the armed forces. With the support of my family, I was finally able to achieve this goal," she said.