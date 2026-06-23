ETV Bharat / state

PM Narendra Modi’s Dream Sainya Dham Project In Uttarakhand Stands Mired In Delays And Escalating Costs

Dehradun: Launched amidst tall claims in Dehradun, the ambitious Sainya Dham (Military Shrine) project is far from completion even as its cost of execution continues to escalate. After spending around Rs 92 crore, more funds are being sought for the project.

Said to be one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sainya Dham was initially estimated to be built at a cost of around Rs 55 crore. Sources revealed that around Rs 92 crore has been spent on it so far and the construction agency is seeking another Rs 12 crore.

A view of the Sainya Dham project in Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

It is being stated that even after spending Rs 104 crore, the project will still be incomplete as special allocation would be required for building the proposed museum, exhibition halls, digital displays, exhibits on military history, memorial material and other facilities. This means that the current funding request is only for construction and infrastructure. The project has now come under scrutiny for its rising costs and long timeframe.

​​Sainya Dham was conceived to honour the memory of the martyred soldiers of Uttarakhand who have made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the country. Modi had referred to it as the fifth Dham of the state after the religious Char Dhams in 2019. On December 15, 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid its foundation stone in Guniyal village of Dehradun.

The project is being executed on about four hectares of land, and soil was collected from the homes of 1734 martyrs of the state to symbolise the military honour and tradition of the state. But it was embroiled in controversies right from the beginning.

A view of the Sainya Dham project in Dehradun (ETV Bharat)

Sources disclosed that the detailed project report (DPR) had estimated the cost of the project to be around Rs 55 crore, which spiralled as new elements to the project were added at regular intervals. The project underwent revisions as new requirements emerged and the demand for additional funding came.

Sources disclosed that of the Rs 12 crore sought recently, Rs 4 crore have been approved while the demand for the remaining Rs 8 crore is under consideration.