PM Narendra Modi’s Dream Sainya Dham Project In Uttarakhand Stands Mired In Delays And Escalating Costs
Sainya Dham was conceived to honour the memory of the martyred soldiers of Uttarakhand who have made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the country.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Dehradun: Launched amidst tall claims in Dehradun, the ambitious Sainya Dham (Military Shrine) project is far from completion even as its cost of execution continues to escalate. After spending around Rs 92 crore, more funds are being sought for the project.
Said to be one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sainya Dham was initially estimated to be built at a cost of around Rs 55 crore. Sources revealed that around Rs 92 crore has been spent on it so far and the construction agency is seeking another Rs 12 crore.
It is being stated that even after spending Rs 104 crore, the project will still be incomplete as special allocation would be required for building the proposed museum, exhibition halls, digital displays, exhibits on military history, memorial material and other facilities. This means that the current funding request is only for construction and infrastructure. The project has now come under scrutiny for its rising costs and long timeframe.
Sainya Dham was conceived to honour the memory of the martyred soldiers of Uttarakhand who have made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the country. Modi had referred to it as the fifth Dham of the state after the religious Char Dhams in 2019. On December 15, 2021, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid its foundation stone in Guniyal village of Dehradun.
The project is being executed on about four hectares of land, and soil was collected from the homes of 1734 martyrs of the state to symbolise the military honour and tradition of the state. But it was embroiled in controversies right from the beginning.
Sources disclosed that the detailed project report (DPR) had estimated the cost of the project to be around Rs 55 crore, which spiralled as new elements to the project were added at regular intervals. The project underwent revisions as new requirements emerged and the demand for additional funding came.
Sources disclosed that of the Rs 12 crore sought recently, Rs 4 crore have been approved while the demand for the remaining Rs 8 crore is under consideration.
The construction agency has cited additional budget requirements for certain works which it claims were not included in the original DPR or were added later. These include installation of elevators in the building, state-of-the-art lighting system, beautification and decoration, finishing work of various structures and development of visitor facilities.
The history of the Sainya Dham isn't marked by rising budgets only. Land disputes have also plagued the project since its inception. Opposition parties and the local residents had objected to the land selection process for building the project. The matter eventually reached the Uttarakhand High Court in 2024, which stayed the project. Later, after the legal process was completed and various parties were heard, the construction work was allowed to proceed. However, the entire dispute significantly impacted the project's timeline. Construction was affected at several stages, and costs continued to escalate.
It was initially claimed that the project would be completed by October 2024 and thrown open to the public. But even by halfway through 2026, the project remains incomplete. Many tasks on the site remain incomplete, along with various technical procedures that need to be resolved. There is no definitive date that has been communicated for its inauguration yet.
Sources further revealed that till now the construction agency has not formally transferred the Sainya Dham to the Department of Military Welfare and the latter has not yet gained full control of the site.
Officials from the Department of Military Welfare say the handover process is underway. A committee has been formed to review the construction work. Upon receiving its report, the building will be formally handed over to the Department. However, this process is also taking time.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has been attacking the government since the beginning regarding this project. The Congress leaders have repeatedly raised questions over forest land disputes and transfer of private property.
Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ganesh Godiyal has accused the government of misusing the budget on the pretext of executing this project.
"Politics is being played out in the name of soldiers and crores of rupees are being distributed. Had the project been properly planned, the cost would not have nearly doubled. Why is there a need for repeated budgetary increases and who is responsible for it ?" he asked.
Rejecting the allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been taking refuge in the nationalist narrative, calling this project a symbol of military honour.
"Projects of such large and emotional significance can sometimes experience delays due to technical issues. Questions are bound to be raised till the project is complete. But the government is committed to completing it soon. Once completed, Sainya Dham will become a landmark in Uttarakhand and the people from across the country will come here to pay tribute to the martyrs," said party spokesperson Kunwar Jpendra Singh.