ETV Bharat / state

Careers On Hold: Jammu Kashmir Job Appointees Wait Years For Posting Amid Dual Power Control

Srinagar: Jagriti Kaushal from Nowshera, Jammu, completed her veterinary science degree at SKUAST-Jammu in 2021 and got her dream job as a surgeon in the Jammu and Kashmir Animal Husbandry Department in 2023. But she is still counting herself as ‘unemployed’, as her appointment for revalidation is languishing between the dual government in the union territory and the clearance of the business rules from the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

The business rules, which specify administrative powers of the elected government and the LG, were sent by the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the LG in March and are awaiting a nod from the LG. These rules were necessitated after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was implemented in October 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Like dozens of other candidates who were appointed in different government departments after 2020, they are awaiting revalidation in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Civil Secretariat, where the officials cite a lack of business rules for their pending appointment. “My colleagues are working from 2023. I have spent these years in the civil secretariat being tossed between one office and another,” she told ETV Bharat.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Rules, 2010, a selection list remains in force for a period of one year from the date it is sent to the requisitioning authority. And it needs further validation from the GAD after approval by the chief minister.

The Commissioner Secretary GAD M Raju did not respond to the calls and messages for his comment, but officials in GAD told ETV Bharat that the files were returned thrice from the chief minister’s office with remarks of a lack of business rules.

The ruling party, National Conference (NC), legislator and Chief Spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, had said in May this year that the LG had raised certain queries about the business rules sent by the elected government. “Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” he had said.

The NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the file was still pending with the LG, and there is no clarity yet on the demarcation of the powers. “Even the seven departments which, as per the J & K Organisation Act, should be with the chief minister are being held by the LG,” Dar told ETV Bharat.