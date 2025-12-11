Careers On Hold: Jammu Kashmir Job Appointees Wait Years For Posting Amid Dual Power Control
The appointment of selected candidates awaits revalidation from the Lieutenant Governor LG, with the administration citing the lack of business rules.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Jagriti Kaushal from Nowshera, Jammu, completed her veterinary science degree at SKUAST-Jammu in 2021 and got her dream job as a surgeon in the Jammu and Kashmir Animal Husbandry Department in 2023. But she is still counting herself as ‘unemployed’, as her appointment for revalidation is languishing between the dual government in the union territory and the clearance of the business rules from the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.
The business rules, which specify administrative powers of the elected government and the LG, were sent by the elected government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the LG in March and are awaiting a nod from the LG. These rules were necessitated after the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 was implemented in October 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
Like dozens of other candidates who were appointed in different government departments after 2020, they are awaiting revalidation in the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Civil Secretariat, where the officials cite a lack of business rules for their pending appointment. “My colleagues are working from 2023. I have spent these years in the civil secretariat being tossed between one office and another,” she told ETV Bharat.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Rules, 2010, a selection list remains in force for a period of one year from the date it is sent to the requisitioning authority. And it needs further validation from the GAD after approval by the chief minister.
The Commissioner Secretary GAD M Raju did not respond to the calls and messages for his comment, but officials in GAD told ETV Bharat that the files were returned thrice from the chief minister’s office with remarks of a lack of business rules.
The ruling party, National Conference (NC), legislator and Chief Spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq, had said in May this year that the LG had raised certain queries about the business rules sent by the elected government. “Very soon there will be clarity about the matter,” he had said.
The NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the file was still pending with the LG, and there is no clarity yet on the demarcation of the powers. “Even the seven departments which, as per the J & K Organisation Act, should be with the chief minister are being held by the LG,” Dar told ETV Bharat.
Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, principal secretary to the LG, did not respond to the calls. This delay and lack of clarity are casting a shadow on the future of these selected candidates.
Asiya Huzoor from Kupwara cleared her selection as a junior grade nurse in 2020. And the final list was released in 2024. “For 19 months, I have also been tossed from one office to another in the GAD with the same alibi that the CM Office is rejecting my revalidation file for lack of business rules,” Huzoor told ETV Bharat.
“I have met all the officials in the GAD Commissioner’s office, including the Commissioner, Under Secretary and officials in the Chief Minister’s office. I even met the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, who told us it would be cleared in two days,” she said, rueing, “Those two days have turned into a year now.”
Anayat Pathan from Poonch was appointed as Junior Assistant. A father of two kids, he is also counting himself unemployed despite getting a government job, which is too scarce in Jammu and Kashmir. “I have met all the officials concerned in the government regarding my case. But no one gives me a clear answer,” Pathan told ETV Bharat.
In 2021, several candidates were selected for Class IV posts, now renamed as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). For many of them, like Adil (name changed), the delay in police verification clearance led them into the revalidation abyss. Their file is also pending in the GAD, awaiting a nod from the CM office.
Syed Riyaz Khawar, a noted lawyer of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, said that under the Constitution of India, any governor of the state or the lieutenant governor of a union territory has to act as per the recommendations of the council of ministers. He said the LG should accept the new business rules sent by the government, as the lack of business rules has created “confusion and chaos” in the administration, due to which people are suffering.
“We are facing physical and mental agony due to the delay in our revalidation. Our families are also suffering due to a lack of income,” Pathan said.
