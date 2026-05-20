ETV Bharat / state

DRDO Officer Found Dead In Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh: A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officer was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kishore Mahto (30), a resident of Talatand village in Patratu police station area. He was a Grade-1 officer and was posted in Bengaluru, he said, adding he had come home on a holiday.