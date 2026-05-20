DRDO Officer Found Dead In Jharkhand's Ramgarh
The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kishore Mahto, a Grade-1 officer, and he was posted in Bengaluru
By PTI
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Ramgarh: A Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officer was found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.
The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kishore Mahto (30), a resident of Talatand village in Patratu police station area. He was a Grade-1 officer and was posted in Bengaluru, he said, adding he had come home on a holiday.
"Prima facie, it seems he died by suicide. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained. A detailed investigation into the matter is underway," Ramgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat told PTI.
The victim's body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, he said, adding that police are waiting for the autopsy report to establish the cause of death.
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