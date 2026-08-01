ETV Bharat / state

Haryana SIR: 1.72 Crore Electors Submit Enumeration Forms In First Phase

Chandigarh: The draft electoral rolls for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana were published on Friday after the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

According to an official statement, more than 20,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to more than 2.06 crore electors. As of July 24, out of 2.06 crore, a total of 1.72 crore electors have submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting overwhelming participation during the enumeration phase of SIR, an official statement said.

During the exercise, 24.13 lakh electors were found to have permanently shifted or absent or falling under other categories, 7.66 lakh were identified as deceased, and 2.04 lakh were found enrolled at multiple places.

The Election Commission said genuine electors whose names may have been excluded from the draft rolls can seek inclusion during the 'claims and objections' period from July 31 to August 30, by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration form.

Names of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls will be retained only at one location.

The notice phase or disposal of claims and objections will be done from July 31 till September 28, following which publication of the final electoral roll will take place on October 3.

The statement said the SIR process in Haryana was carried out to ensure maximum participation, complete inclusion of eligible electors, and full transparency at every stage.

The successful completion of the enumeration phase is the result of coordinated efforts of District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 23 districts of Haryana, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,594 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 2,244 BLO Supervisors and 20,629 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed at 20,629 polling stations, supported by volunteers, the statement said.