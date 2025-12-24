ETV Bharat / state

Dr. Sachin Udesh's Innovative Mobile App Has Improved Regular Medication And Health Follow-up For Rural Patients

Amreli: Ayushman Arogya Mandir in a remote corner of Amreli district in Gujarat is becoming a prime example of rural healthcare innovation with technological applications. Dr Sachin Udesh, the doctor working in this village of approximately 3500 people, has taken several innovative steps to make healthcare services more accessible and inclusive.

Currently, 217 patients in the village are benefiting from this application. Arrangements have also been made to deliver medicine to the homes of patients who are unable to come to the clinic themselves.

Dr Udesh's hands on approach has brought about a qualitative change in rural healthcare services. A presentation has already been given in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar, to implement this innovative model at the state level. This initiative, which combines technology and human applications, is proving to be a "best practice model" for other rural areas of the state.

Dr Udesh's 'NCD Follow-up' mobile app has improved regular medication and follow-up for patients with non-communicable diseases like BP, diabetes, and cancer. Through this app, patients receive notifications on their cell phones about their upcoming hospital visits on the date their medication is due, along with reminders via SMS and phone calls to ensure that medicines are taken regularly.

The doctor's dashboard clearly displays the patient's follow-up status using green, yellow and red markers. Green indicates regular follow-up, yellow indicates a patient who has missed one visit, while red indicates patients who have missed two or more follow-ups. This system makes it easier to connect high-risk patients with timely treatment. This innovation has significantly reduced the problems associated with medication non-adherence in rural areas.