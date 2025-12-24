Dr. Sachin Udesh's Innovative Mobile App Has Improved Regular Medication And Health Follow-up For Rural Patients
Amreli’s 'Best Practice Model' in rural healthcare through digital innovation.
Amreli: Ayushman Arogya Mandir in a remote corner of Amreli district in Gujarat is becoming a prime example of rural healthcare innovation with technological applications. Dr Sachin Udesh, the doctor working in this village of approximately 3500 people, has taken several innovative steps to make healthcare services more accessible and inclusive.
Currently, 217 patients in the village are benefiting from this application. Arrangements have also been made to deliver medicine to the homes of patients who are unable to come to the clinic themselves.
Dr Udesh's hands on approach has brought about a qualitative change in rural healthcare services. A presentation has already been given in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar, to implement this innovative model at the state level. This initiative, which combines technology and human applications, is proving to be a "best practice model" for other rural areas of the state.
Dr Udesh's 'NCD Follow-up' mobile app has improved regular medication and follow-up for patients with non-communicable diseases like BP, diabetes, and cancer. Through this app, patients receive notifications on their cell phones about their upcoming hospital visits on the date their medication is due, along with reminders via SMS and phone calls to ensure that medicines are taken regularly.
The doctor's dashboard clearly displays the patient's follow-up status using green, yellow and red markers. Green indicates regular follow-up, yellow indicates a patient who has missed one visit, while red indicates patients who have missed two or more follow-ups. This system makes it easier to connect high-risk patients with timely treatment. This innovation has significantly reduced the problems associated with medication non-adherence in rural areas.
Thanks to the doctor's initiative, other health services at the hospital have also become fully digital. Special QR codes have been created and displayed on the premises of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir for applying for ABHA cards and Ayushman cards. Citizens can easily apply for these cards with the help of any literate person in the village, making the process of availing government health schemes much simpler.
Lalji Sheldia, a resident of the village, said that he is a patient of diabetes and blood pressure and receives regular medication from the Ayushman Arogya Mandir. Since he receives monthly reminders via message and phone calls about collecting his medication, he is able to take his medicine regularly.
For menstrual hygiene among teenage girls and women in rural areas, Dr Udesh has installed a sanitary pad vending machine under the 'Suraksha Project.' Teenage girls can obtain free sanitary pads using plastic tokens available at the hospital. A form has been created for shy teenagers to fill out using a QR code, which collects information about the regularity of their periods, any difficulties they face, and the number of sanitary pads they require. Based on this information, the female staff of the Ayushman Arogya Mandir visit the teenagers' homes to provide guidance and deliver the necessary sanitary pads.
This initiative has instilled a great sense of satisfaction and trust among the villagers. Dilubhai Khuman, a resident of the village and former Sarpanch, stated that the Ghoba Ayushman Arogya Mandir is a leading digital Ayushman Mandir in Gujarat.
"All facilities are available digitally. Due to the doctor's vigilance, a large number of normal deliveries are also successfully conducted. In addition, mega health camps are organised every month," added Khuman.
