ETV Bharat / state

Interview | 'Education, Economic Independence, And Social Change Are The Keys To Women Empowerment', CSR Director Ranjana Kumari

“Education, employment, and social mindset change are essential. Rural women manage both farms and households, but lack decision-making power over finances. True empowerment is only possible when women have income sources and economic independence,” she noted.

Witnessing gender discrimination in her childhood in Varanasi as a daughter of teachers, Dr Kumari grew up to understanding women’s rights and campaigned against dowry deaths to advocating for tribal women’s rights. She has also raised her voice for women’s participation and equal rights on global stages.

“Even after laws were enacted through long movements, implementation remains the biggest challenge. Male dominance persists in the justice system, and victims are sometimes blamed. Laws will only be effective when the judiciary’s mindset changes and women’s participation increases,” she expressed.

“Women’s Day is symbolic; real contributions happen every day. Society still expects sacrifice from women, which is not voluntary but imposed responsibility. Until societal mindsets change and women are given equal status, real progress will be slow,” said Dr. Kumari in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

New Delhi: On International Women’s Day, conversations around women’s rights, safety, and equality dominate headlines. Yet, on the ground, progress for women remains slow and uneven. Dr Ranjana Kumari, director for Centre for Social Research (CSR)

Growing up within the campus of Banaras Hindu University, Dr Kumari confessed that even though the institution promoted Gandhian values, gender discrimination in society was evident. “Many girls my age were married at 16–17, losing the opportunity for higher education. When I expressed my desire to study at university after high school, some elders opposed it, saying it was inappropriate for a girl to travel far with boys. It was a shock for me” she recalled. “I eventually convinced my family, and that experience made me realize that girls were not given equal opportunities. This feeling became the motivation for my work in women’s rights.”

She called 1973 as her turning point when she was studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. “A young woman died under suspicious circumstances in Karol Bagh. Her family said she was burned alive, but the police called it suicide. Seeing the scene, a girl tied to a cot and burned, shook me. I decided then that I would work for women’s rights and justice.” She later led campaigns against dowry deaths, authored books, and represented women in court cases.

She emphasised that education must connect with society. CSR was founded with the goal of improving the lives of marginalized groups such as Dalits, tribals, and women. The organisation’s first major study focused on rickshaw pullers in Varanasi, followed by months in Chhattisgarh’s tribal areas, where Dr. Kumari witnessed exploitation and organised efforts to secure women’s rights.

She has represented India at multiple United Nations platforms to discuss workers’ and women’s rights. In 1995, she participated in the Fourth World Conference on Women in China, which produced historic declarations on women’s rights. Dr. Kumari has also been recognised among the world’s 100 most influential women, alongside Hillary Clinton.

With all her achievements, she says education is the foundation of a woman’s life. “If I had not been given the opportunity to study, I would not have accomplished what I did. Education provides both confidence and opportunity. Today, even girls from poor families reach high positions through education. Every girl deserves quality education,” she said.

Additionally, she said, “Social media gives women a platform and economic opportunities, but it also increases trolling and digital violence. Awareness, understanding of technology, and strict laws are necessary, and tech companies must be held accountable.” She proposed three recommendations to the government:

Guarantee quality education for every girl.

Link education with skills and employment opportunities.

Ensure women’s dignity and safety.

“Real equality will only be attained when women have equal participation in decision-making spaces,” she concluded.