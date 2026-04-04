ETV Bharat / state

DP World Cochin Welcomes MSC Ilaria, Sets New TEU Handling Record

Kochi: DP World Cochin has welcomed MSC Ilaria, one of the largest container vessels to call at the International Container Transshipment Terminal, officials said on Saturday. In a statement, DP World said the vessel handled over 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — including import, export, and transshipment volumes—the "highest ever achieved in a single vessel operation" at the terminal.

The new record surpasses the previous milestone of over 6,000 TEUs handled by MSC Aurora.

"The arrival of MSC Ilaria underscores DP World Cochin’s ability to handle next-generation Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) and support growing trade volumes with efficiency and reliability," the statement said.

MSC Ilaria has a capacity of 16,616 TEUs, with an overall length of 366 metres, a beam of 51 metres, deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 171,079 tonnes, and a maximum draft of 17 metres, the statement added.

DP World Cochin said it has significantly expanded the port’s capacity through strategic infrastructure investments, including new Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, electrified Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (e-RTGs), and expanded yard space, boosting the terminal’s total capacity to around 1.4 million TEUs.