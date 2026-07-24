ETV Bharat / state

Dozens Of Govt School Students Hospitalised In Bihar After Dead Snake Found In Midday Meal

Worried parents of school students assembled at the government girls middle school in Khagaria district of Bihar after learning about a snake allegedly found in the midday meal on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Around 60 students of a government girls middle school in Bihar's Khagaria district fell ill, and 24 of them were hospitalised on Thursday after a dead snake was allegedly found in the mid-day meal (MDM) they had eaten. They panicked and fell ill following the discovery of the reptile.

The incident occurred at the school at Dhutauli Malpa village under Chautham block in the district. A complete bedlam broke out after students and employees of the school reportedly found a dead baby snake in the pulses mixed with green vegetables served as part of the lunch served at the school in the afternoon.

It triggered a wave of panic among the children who had consumed the midday meal. Some of them fainted, while others complained of discomfort, nausea, dizziness, and breathlessness. Their parents, guardians, family members, as well as local villagers rushed to the school on getting information about the incident.

The affected students were immediately taken to the Chautham community health centre (CHC), creating chaos at the hospital. All the doctors and medical personnel available there were diverted to attend to the students arriving there. They administered intravenous fluids and provided immediate medical attention.

CHC in-charge, Dr Anil Kumar, said the symptoms were of suspected food poisoning, although fear among the children intensified after learning about the snake in the meal. All the ill students were treated according to their symptoms and kept under observation.

Hospital authorities said in the evening that all the children are now out of danger. Several students, including Komal Kumari, Radhika Kumari, Ritika Kunari, Khushi Kumari, Kajal Kumari and others, said they experienced headaches and stomach pain shortly after eating the meal and began feeling unwell.