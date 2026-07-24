Dozens Of Govt School Students Hospitalised In Bihar After Dead Snake Found In Midday Meal
CHC in-charge, Dr Anil Kumar, said the symptoms were of suspected food poisoning, although fear intensified after learning about the snake in the meal.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 4:01 AM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 4:44 AM IST
Patna: Around 60 students of a government girls middle school in Bihar's Khagaria district fell ill, and 24 of them were hospitalised on Thursday after a dead snake was allegedly found in the mid-day meal (MDM) they had eaten. They panicked and fell ill following the discovery of the reptile.
The incident occurred at the school at Dhutauli Malpa village under Chautham block in the district. A complete bedlam broke out after students and employees of the school reportedly found a dead baby snake in the pulses mixed with green vegetables served as part of the lunch served at the school in the afternoon.
It triggered a wave of panic among the children who had consumed the midday meal. Some of them fainted, while others complained of discomfort, nausea, dizziness, and breathlessness. Their parents, guardians, family members, as well as local villagers rushed to the school on getting information about the incident.
The affected students were immediately taken to the Chautham community health centre (CHC), creating chaos at the hospital. All the doctors and medical personnel available there were diverted to attend to the students arriving there. They administered intravenous fluids and provided immediate medical attention.
CHC in-charge, Dr Anil Kumar, said the symptoms were of suspected food poisoning, although fear among the children intensified after learning about the snake in the meal. All the ill students were treated according to their symptoms and kept under observation.
Hospital authorities said in the evening that all the children are now out of danger. Several students, including Komal Kumari, Radhika Kumari, Ritika Kunari, Khushi Kumari, Kajal Kumari and others, said they experienced headaches and stomach pain shortly after eating the meal and began feeling unwell.
Khagaria district education officer (DEO) Amarendra Kumar Gaur, Chautham's block development officer (BDO) Ranjit Kumar Singh, block education officer Manoj Kumar and other officials reached the school after the incident. They met the affected children and reviewed the situation.
Gaur denied that any dead snake or baby snake was found in the food served to the school students. "Some insect resembling a snake was found in the meal. We are investigating the entire matter. Strict action will be taken against the people found responsible for the incident," Gaur said.
"Steps will be taken to ensure that midday meals are prepared only in clean and hygienic conditions in the future, and such incidents do not recur," Gond added.
This is not the first time a dead snake has been found in the midday meal. Earlier this year, a dead snake was found in the mid-day meal at a government middle school in Mahisi block in Saharsa district. Around 250 students had fallen ill in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
There have been several instances in which dead lizards have been found in the mid-day meals, leading to panic and several students falling ill. Such incidents have also put a question mark on the safety and quality of the food served to the children studying in government schools.