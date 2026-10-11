ETV Bharat / state

Dozens Detained At Mumbai CJP Protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) And MNS Slam Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai: Dozens of people, including students and activists, were detained at central Mumbai in Maharashtra after they arrived at Shivaji Park in Dadar to take part in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday.

Among those detained was activist Anjali Damania, who was stopped near the protest site and taken to an undisclosed location in a private vehicle.

“As I reached Shivaji Park in support of CJP, police officers came in plain clothes and detained me. All the police personnel were in plain clothes, and I do not know where they are taking me,” Damania said.

Police said there was no permission for the protest or assembly at Shivaji Park, so they had detained those coming to demonstrate.

Following the police action, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said BJP was afraid of people and students protesting peacefully against the regime.

"The Mumbai Police, it seems, now is being made to take orders from the very top- the very top that is hiding behind barricades of the police force. Do let us know where all you are being taken. We are coming. Also, we will stand by you legally,” Aditya posted on X.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Amit Thackeray also slammed the ruling dispensation and offered support to those being detained. “From tomorrow our MNS activists will be there (to protest),” he said.

A commotion also erupted outside Mumbai's Shiv Sena Bhavan on Sunday as Aaditya, joined by Amit, Tejas Thackeray and several party workers, staged a demonstration. The leaders also engaged in a heated exchange with police, demanding the immediate release of students and activists who were detained during an earlier peaceful protest.