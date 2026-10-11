Dozens Detained At Mumbai CJP Protest, Shiv Sena (UBT) And MNS Slam Maharashtra Govt
Mumbai Police detained dozens of activists, including Anjali Damania, during CJP solidarity protests, sparking major demonstrations and heated police clashes led by the Thackeray brothers.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Mumbai: Dozens of people, including students and activists, were detained at central Mumbai in Maharashtra after they arrived at Shivaji Park in Dadar to take part in a protest in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday.
Among those detained was activist Anjali Damania, who was stopped near the protest site and taken to an undisclosed location in a private vehicle.
“As I reached Shivaji Park in support of CJP, police officers came in plain clothes and detained me. All the police personnel were in plain clothes, and I do not know where they are taking me,” Damania said.
Police said there was no permission for the protest or assembly at Shivaji Park, so they had detained those coming to demonstrate.
Following the police action, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said BJP was afraid of people and students protesting peacefully against the regime.
"The Mumbai Police, it seems, now is being made to take orders from the very top- the very top that is hiding behind barricades of the police force. Do let us know where all you are being taken. We are coming. Also, we will stand by you legally,” Aditya posted on X.
The bjp is in such fear that even in Mumbai they’re detaining students who are protesting peacefully but fearlessly against a regime. The mumbai police, it seems, now is being made to take orders from the very top- the very top that is hiding behind barricades of the police force. Do let us know where all you are being taken. We are coming. Also we will stand by you legally.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 11, 2026
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Amit Thackeray also slammed the ruling dispensation and offered support to those being detained. “From tomorrow our MNS activists will be there (to protest),” he said.
A commotion also erupted outside Mumbai's Shiv Sena Bhavan on Sunday as Aaditya, joined by Amit, Tejas Thackeray and several party workers, staged a demonstration. The leaders also engaged in a heated exchange with police, demanding the immediate release of students and activists who were detained during an earlier peaceful protest.
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande alleged that an official from the Shivaji Park Police and BJP workers were instigating Navratri mandal functionaries to attack CJP protesters. These functionaries are being promised legal support for their actions, Deshpande further alleged.
“What kind of democracy is this? You don’t give a place for people to protest, and when people come to protest, you will arrest them. Is the police’s job to stop riots or engineer them?” Deshpande asked.
The area is witnessing heavy police deployment along with barricaded roads amid efforts by authorities to ensure there are no “unauthorised” protests.
On Saturday, police had detained around 600 people from various locations in Mumbai for protesting without permission in solidarity with CJP.
The demonstrations were held at the August Kranti Maidan, Hutatma Chowk and other locations in the metropolis.
The CJP has been protesting against alleged irregularities in voter rolls and is seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Also Read