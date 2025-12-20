ETV Bharat / state

Youth Found Dead With Gunshot Wound, Grief-Stricken Father Suffers Heart Attack In Uttarakhand's Dehradun

Due to the severity of his injuries, Ansh was referred to a higher medical centre, but he succumbed during treatment at Graphic Era Hospital in Dhulkot. “The student died from a gunshot wound. The family members are still in shock,” said Vinod Gusain, Kotwali Station House Officer, adding that the police are investigating every aspect of the case.

The incident occurred when Ansh Gupta, a student at Uttaranchal Technical University, shot himself at home with his father's licensed revolver on Friday. His mother discovered the 20-year-old injured upon returning from her yoga class and rushed him to the sub-district hospital.

Vikasnagar: In a tragic incident, the father of a BBA LLB student died of shock after his son died of suicide in the Badamwala area of Vikasnagar in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

Family sources said that Ansh had recently returned from a week-long trip to Thailand and had been preparing for ongoing exams. After taking an exam on Friday, he appeared normal, spending time with his mother and sister before the tragic event. Around 5:30 pm, he dropped his mother off at her yoga class. During this time, his sister also went out for her work. Ansh's lawyer father was also not at home.

When the mother returned from her yoga class, she found the house gate open. She went to her son's room and opened the door, only to find Ansh lying on the floor. The tragedy deepened when Ansh’s father, Vivek Gupta, a local lawyer, suffered a heart attack after learning of his son’s death. He is currently admitted to the ICU, while the family remains in deep shock. Police are probing the circumstances and motives behind the suicide, and the community is reeling from the double blow.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.