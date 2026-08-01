Double The Joy: Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters As Twin Priests Officiate In Rare Kerala Wedding!
While the wedding rites were officiated by twin priests, Anto Pezhumkadu and Ajo Pezhumkadu, twin brothers Geron James and Johan James served as altar boys.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Kottayam: A unique wedding unfolded at the historic Changanassery Metropolitan Church in Kottayam district of Kerala, where twin brothers married twin sisters in a ceremony made even more special by the presence of twin priests and twin altar servers.
The unique wedding saw Akhil K Thomas and Nikhil K Thomas, twin sons of Kunjumon Thomas and Jomol of Vettuparambu, tie the knot with Maggie Mary Thomas and Maria Mary Thomas, twin daughters of Tomichan and Marykutty of Kulathur.
Adding to the uniqueness of the occasion, the wedding rites were officiated by twin priests, Fr Anto Pezhumkadu and Fr Ajo Pezhumkadu of the Kanjirappally Diocese, while twin brothers Geron James and Johan James from Pala served as altar boys.
According to the families, the couples had dreamt of celebrating a wedding surrounded by fellow twins since childhood. They even made special efforts to find twin priests to solemnise the marriage, turning their long-cherished wish into reality.
The unusual ceremony attracted the attention of relatives, friends and local residents, with photographs and videos of the wedding quickly gaining popularity on social media.
The twin bridegrooms are employed in the Merchant Navy, while the twin brides work in the IT sector. Family members said the ceremony marked not only the union of two couples but also the coming together of two families that shared the same joy and excitement.
Speaking after the ceremony, the couples said they were delighted that their childhood dream had finally come true. The officiating priests also described the occasion as a memorable and rare experience, saying it was a blessing to solemnise the marriage of twin siblings beginning a new chapter of life together.
Guests described the ceremony as a heartwarming celebration of family bonds and togetherness, making it one of the most unusual weddings witnessed in Kerala in recent years.
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