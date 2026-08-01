ETV Bharat / state

Double The Joy: Twin Brothers Marry Twin Sisters As Twin Priests Officiate In Rare Kerala Wedding!

The couples had dreamt of celebrating a wedding surrounded by fellow twins since childhood ( ETV Bharat )

Kottayam: A unique wedding unfolded at the historic Changanassery Metropolitan Church in Kottayam district of Kerala, where twin brothers married twin sisters in a ceremony made even more special by the presence of twin priests and twin altar servers.

The unique wedding saw Akhil K Thomas and Nikhil K Thomas, twin sons of Kunjumon Thomas and Jomol of Vettuparambu, tie the knot with Maggie Mary Thomas and Maria Mary Thomas, twin daughters of Tomichan and Marykutty of Kulathur.

Adding to the uniqueness of the occasion, the wedding rites were officiated by twin priests, Fr Anto Pezhumkadu and Fr Ajo Pezhumkadu of the Kanjirappally Diocese, while twin brothers Geron James and Johan James from Pala served as altar boys.

According to the families, the couples had dreamt of celebrating a wedding surrounded by fellow twins since childhood. They even made special efforts to find twin priests to solemnise the marriage, turning their long-cherished wish into reality.