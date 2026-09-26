ETV Bharat / state

Double Silver For Vidarsa K Vinod: Parents Celebrate Keralam Shooter’s 2026 Asian Games Breakthrough

Kozhikode: Pride and joy have swept through the family of Keralite shooter Vidarsa Vinod after the young Indian marksman returned from the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with two silver medals, marking a breakthrough moment on the continental stage.

Vidarsa was part of the Indian shooting contingent that opened the country’s medal account at the Games. On Sunday (September 20), the 27-year-old won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event and on Saturday (September 26) added another silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions team event.

Her father, Vinod Kochalungkal, told ETV Bharat on Saturday that simply earning selection to the Asian Games had been a major achievement for the family. "Winning two medals," he said, had turned that opportunity into a moment of immense pride.

“To see our daughter come from a small village and gain recognition at an international stage is a feeling that cannot be expressed in words,” Vinod said.

The petite girl of Kochalungkal family hails from Thambalamanna, Thiruvambady, 30 kilometres from here, and became the first Malayali to win an Asian Games in shooting event and that too in her debut.

Vinod added that his daughter had completed all her events at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagayo and that her performance had brought immense happiness not only to the family but also to the local community.

Vidarsa’s mother Anita Vinod shared the family’s aspirations for her daughter, saying she hoped to one day hear the national anthem being played for Vidarsa on a Olympic podium.