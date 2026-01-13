ETV Bharat / state

Double Murder Rocks Mirzapur; Man Eliminates Stepmother And Stepbrother Over Property Dispute, Arrested By Police Later

Mirzapur: Police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of killing his stepmother and stepbrother, who were found dead in Marihan area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation suggests that the twin murders were committed by the woman's stepson over a property dispute, officials said.

The victims have been identified as Usha Gupta (62) and her son Ayush Gupta (32), residents of Marihan market. As per police, both of them were sleeping on the verandah of their house on Monday night when Usha's stepson Rahul came to the house late at night and attacked both Usha and Ayush with a sharp weapon, killing them on the spot..

Following this, Rahul dragged Usha's body about 200 metres away from the house and threw it into a nearby canal. He, however, left Ayush's body inside the house.

Tuesday morning, a few locals passing near the canal noticed blood and gathered at the spot. Soon, Ayush's body was also found lying inside the house. Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Based on suspicion, police detained Rahul.