Double Murder Rocks Mirzapur; Man Eliminates Stepmother And Stepbrother Over Property Dispute, Arrested By Police Later
A 62-year-old woman and her 32-year-old son were hacked to death with a sharp weapon in Marihan area over a suspected property dispute.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Mirzapur: Police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of killing his stepmother and stepbrother, who were found dead in Marihan area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district on Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation suggests that the twin murders were committed by the woman's stepson over a property dispute, officials said.
The victims have been identified as Usha Gupta (62) and her son Ayush Gupta (32), residents of Marihan market. As per police, both of them were sleeping on the verandah of their house on Monday night when Usha's stepson Rahul came to the house late at night and attacked both Usha and Ayush with a sharp weapon, killing them on the spot..
Following this, Rahul dragged Usha's body about 200 metres away from the house and threw it into a nearby canal. He, however, left Ayush's body inside the house.
Tuesday morning, a few locals passing near the canal noticed blood and gathered at the spot. Soon, Ayush's body was also found lying inside the house. Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Based on suspicion, police detained Rahul.
During questioning, police claimed, Rahul admitted to the crime and revealed that he threw Usha's body into the canal. Police later recovered her body from the canal.
Marihan Police Station in-charge Balmukund Mishra said, "Ayush's father Premchand had two wives. From his first wife, he had a son Rahul and a daughter Gunja. From his second wife Usha, he had two daughters and a son, Ayush. After Premchand's death, there was an ongoing dispute over property between both the families."
Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Manish Mishra also confirmed that the double murder was committed due to a property dispute. "The accused has been arrested, and the bodies have been sent for post mortem. Further interrogation is underway," the official said.
