ETV Bharat / state

Panchkula Mysterious Double Murder: New Father Stabbed To Death Days After Son's Birth; Second Body Found At Scene

Panchkula: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Haryana's Panchkula district late Friday night, while the body of another youth was later found near the crime scene, turning the incident into a mysterious double murder case.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjeet and Arjun Kashyap. Police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them to the Sector-6 Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation is underway.

According to police, Sanjeet had organised a celebration at his home in Sector-19 after the birth of his son six days ago. A naming ceremony and family gathering were being held on Friday night when he reportedly left for nearby Abhaypur for some work.

While returning, Sanjeet allegedly called his cousin Vipin, informing him that a group of youths was chasing him and that he feared for his safety.

Alarmed by the call, Vipin informed other family members, who immediately began searching for Sanjeet. They later found him lying in a critically injured condition near the underpass in the Sector-19 Industrial Area.

He was rushed to the Sector-6 Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. As police teams from the Sector-19 and Sector-20 police stations, along with the Crime Branch, inspected the crime scene early Saturday morning, they made another startling discovery.