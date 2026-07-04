Panchkula Mysterious Double Murder: New Father Stabbed To Death Days After Son's Birth; Second Body Found At Scene
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sanjeet and Arjun Kashyap of Khadak Mangoli knew each other and were allegedly involved in an earlier rivalry.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Panchkula: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Haryana's Panchkula district late Friday night, while the body of another youth was later found near the crime scene, turning the incident into a mysterious double murder case.
The deceased have been identified as Sanjeet and Arjun Kashyap. Police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them to the Sector-6 Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A detailed investigation is underway.
According to police, Sanjeet had organised a celebration at his home in Sector-19 after the birth of his son six days ago. A naming ceremony and family gathering were being held on Friday night when he reportedly left for nearby Abhaypur for some work.
While returning, Sanjeet allegedly called his cousin Vipin, informing him that a group of youths was chasing him and that he feared for his safety.
Alarmed by the call, Vipin informed other family members, who immediately began searching for Sanjeet. They later found him lying in a critically injured condition near the underpass in the Sector-19 Industrial Area.
He was rushed to the Sector-6 Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. As police teams from the Sector-19 and Sector-20 police stations, along with the Crime Branch, inspected the crime scene early Saturday morning, they made another startling discovery.
The body of Arjun Kashyap, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, was found near the same location. Initially, Sanjeet's family had suspected Arjun of being involved in the murder. However, the discovery of Arjun's body at the scene complicated the investigation.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sanjeet and Arjun knew each other and were allegedly involved in an earlier rivalry. Police suspect that the fatal confrontation may have escalated after several other persons joined the clash.
Investigators believe both men sustained fatal injuries during the violence, while other individuals involved fled the scene. Police are now trying to identify and trace those suspected of participating in the attack.
Officers are questioning family members, relatives and friends of both deceased to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the killings.
Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene and are examining CCTV footage from nearby roads and public areas for clues. Investigators are also piecing together the movements of the victims before the incident.
No arrests have been announced so far, and the Panchkula Police are yet to issue an official statement on the case. The investigation is continuing from all possible angles.