Husband Kills His First Wife; Their Son Kills Father And Critically Injures Third Wife Of His Father
Son has been detained while the third wife of his father has been shifted to the district hospital for further medical treatment, reports Akhil Tiwari
Published : August 18, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Chittorgarh: In a bloody family crime in Suvaniya village in the Gangrar police station area of Chittorgarh district, a man killed his wife, and he was later killed by his son.
Late Monday night, after a minor domestic quarrel that broke out between a man and his first wife, the husband shot and killed her. Their son, who witnessed this violent incident, became enraged after seeing his mother die in front of him. He picked up a stick and attacked his father, killing him on the spot.
During this time, the third wife of the deceased, who was present, came to rescue him and got seriously injured. She has been transferred to a hospital in Udaipur in a critical condition after she was administered first aid. Meanwhile, both the bodies of the man and the woman have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.
Family story
Uday Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, "Bhagwana Kalbeliya, who was originally a resident of Bhairusinghji village, under Kotwali police station area, had married thrice. His first and second wives lived in the ancestral village of Bhairusinghji, while Bhagwana, along with his third wife Tara, lived on a farm situated on the banks of the river in Suwaniya village for some time and took care of crops and cattle.
Controversy on returning home
After this violent incident, police rushed to the spot to conduct preliminary inquiries. They also spoke to neighbours and family members who witnessed this crime. According to the police, this incident occurred at 9:00 PM on Monday; Bhagwana was sitting on the farm with his third wife Tara and a few other acquaintances.
Meanwhile, his first wife Bhomli, second wife Ladu and Bhomli's son Anil reached there. They started pressuring Bhagwana to return to his native village. The conversation quickly turned into a heated argument. Bhagwana, his ex-wives Bhomli and Ladu, along with their acquaintances, flung abuses at each other.
Suddenly, in the midst of their heated argument, Bhagwana got angry and fired a shot from a gun he was carrying, and a bullet hit his first wife, Bhomli. She died on the spot. Enraged at seeing his mother die, their son Anil picked up a stick lying nearby and hit his father, Bhagwana, several times on his head. Bhagwan fell down, bleeding and suffered serious injuries. He too died on the spot. In anger, Anil also attacked Bhagwana's third wife, Tara, with a stick. She too suffered serious injuries.
A commotion broke out after this violent incident, and some rushed to inform the police. Police reached the spot and took Bhagwana's son for questioning. The investigating team immediately conducted a detailed information on this matter and reported it to their higher officials. A Panchnama was conducted, and they seized both the weapon and the stick. The police administered first aid to Tara before transferring her to the district hospital.
Uday Singh added, "There is preliminary information that this incident happened due to a family dispute. The bodies of the deceased Bhagwana and his first wife Bhomli have been kept in the mortuary of Chittorgarh District Hospital. Police have collected necessary evidence and samples from the spot."