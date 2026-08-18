ETV Bharat / state

Husband Kills His First Wife; Their Son Kills Father And Critically Injures Third Wife Of His Father

Chhitorgarh Police are investigating minor family dispute turned violent as Bhagwana, a man with three wives, killed his first in a dispute and was killed by his son who got enraged seeing his mother dead. ( ETV Bharat )

Chittorgarh: In a bloody family crime in Suvaniya village in the Gangrar police station area of Chittorgarh district, a man killed his wife, and he was later killed by his son. Late Monday night, after a minor domestic quarrel that broke out between a man and his first wife, the husband shot and killed her. Their son, who witnessed this violent incident, became enraged after seeing his mother die in front of him. He picked up a stick and attacked his father, killing him on the spot. During this time, the third wife of the deceased, who was present, came to rescue him and got seriously injured. She has been transferred to a hospital in Udaipur in a critical condition after she was administered first aid. Meanwhile, both the bodies of the man and the woman have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital. Family story Uday Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, "Bhagwana Kalbeliya, who was originally a resident of Bhairusinghji village, under Kotwali police station area, had married thrice. His first and second wives lived in the ancestral village of Bhairusinghji, while Bhagwana, along with his third wife Tara, lived on a farm situated on the banks of the river in Suwaniya village for some time and took care of crops and cattle. Controversy on returning home