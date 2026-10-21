ETV Bharat / state

Double Dussehra Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari As Passenger Train Returns After 10 Years

Dhamtari: Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday were doubled at the Kurud railway station in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari after a passenger train arrived after a wait of nearly 10 years.

The railway station was packed with people, filled with the sound of drums and the spirited chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. As the passenger train—running on the broad-gauge line from Raipur—arrived in Kurud, the crowd welcomed it with a shower of flowers.

Public representatives adorned the train with floral garlands, while passengers arriving from Raipur were greeted with music and fanfare. A large number of people from surrounding villages also gathered at the station to witness the moment.

Double Dussehra Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari As Passenger Train Returns After 10 Years (ETV Bharat)

Kurud now directly connected to Raipur

The arrival of this train in Kurud on the day of Vijayadashami did more than just launch a rail service; it breathed new life into the long-held aspirations of the local people.

With the commencement of passenger train operations on the Raipur-Abhanpur-Kurud rail section, travel to the state capital is expected to become much more convenient for locals. Present on the occasion were Kurud MLA Ajay Chandrakar, other local public representatives, and a large number of citizens.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Raipur-Kurud and Raoghat-Raipur passenger rail services via video conferencing. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with members of his cabinet and various public representatives, were present at Platform No. 7 of the Raipur Railway Station for the occasion.

Passenger train arrives in Kurud after 10 years (ETV Bharat)

The whistle of a train heard after 10 years

The wait for a passenger train to run on the broad-gauge line from Raipur to Kurud had been a long one. The Raipur-Dhamtari rail service was suspended in 2017 as part of a project to convert the narrow-gauge line into a broad-gauge one, leaving the local population waiting for years to travel by train.

Now, with the arrival of a passenger train from Raipur to Kurud, a major phase of this long wait has come to an end.

The enthusiasm of the people upon the train's arrival at Kurud station was truly a sight to behold. For many, this was not merely the arrival of a train, but a memorable moment marking the return of rail connectivity to their region. The joy among the people was palpable.

Local residents noted that the rail service would prove highly beneficial for travel to Raipur—particularly for those commuting to the capital for daily work, education, and other essential needs.

People expressed hope that the operation of a modern train on the broad-gauge line would make travel significantly more convenient than before. Yet, amidst the excitement at the station, a question lingered in the minds of many: now that the train has reached Kurud on the broad-gauge line, when will passenger rail service be extended to Dhamtari?

Ajay Chandrakar, the BJP MLA from Kurud, described the launch of the rail service as a historic achievement for the region. He said the arrival of the broad-gauge rail line is a significant step toward the region's development—a day that will go down in history.

Passenger train arrives in Kurud after 10 years (ETV Bharat)

"This rail facility will bring great relief to the general public, especially the middle class. It will save both time and money for those traveling to and from Raipur. It is also likely to yield positive outcomes in sectors such as education, trade, industry, and employment. Furthermore, the availability of railway passes is expected to benefit students pursuing their studies in the capital," said Chandrakar.