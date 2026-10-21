Double Dussehra Celebrations In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari As Passenger Train Returns After 10 Years
The rail service was suspended in 2017 as part of a project to convert the narrow-gauge line into a broad-gauge one, reports Abhishek Mishra.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Dhamtari: Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday were doubled at the Kurud railway station in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari after a passenger train arrived after a wait of nearly 10 years.
The railway station was packed with people, filled with the sound of drums and the spirited chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. As the passenger train—running on the broad-gauge line from Raipur—arrived in Kurud, the crowd welcomed it with a shower of flowers.
Public representatives adorned the train with floral garlands, while passengers arriving from Raipur were greeted with music and fanfare. A large number of people from surrounding villages also gathered at the station to witness the moment.
Kurud now directly connected to Raipur
The arrival of this train in Kurud on the day of Vijayadashami did more than just launch a rail service; it breathed new life into the long-held aspirations of the local people.
With the commencement of passenger train operations on the Raipur-Abhanpur-Kurud rail section, travel to the state capital is expected to become much more convenient for locals. Present on the occasion were Kurud MLA Ajay Chandrakar, other local public representatives, and a large number of citizens.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Raipur-Kurud and Raoghat-Raipur passenger rail services via video conferencing. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with members of his cabinet and various public representatives, were present at Platform No. 7 of the Raipur Railway Station for the occasion.
The whistle of a train heard after 10 years
The wait for a passenger train to run on the broad-gauge line from Raipur to Kurud had been a long one. The Raipur-Dhamtari rail service was suspended in 2017 as part of a project to convert the narrow-gauge line into a broad-gauge one, leaving the local population waiting for years to travel by train.
Now, with the arrival of a passenger train from Raipur to Kurud, a major phase of this long wait has come to an end.
The enthusiasm of the people upon the train's arrival at Kurud station was truly a sight to behold. For many, this was not merely the arrival of a train, but a memorable moment marking the return of rail connectivity to their region. The joy among the people was palpable.
Local residents noted that the rail service would prove highly beneficial for travel to Raipur—particularly for those commuting to the capital for daily work, education, and other essential needs.
People expressed hope that the operation of a modern train on the broad-gauge line would make travel significantly more convenient than before. Yet, amidst the excitement at the station, a question lingered in the minds of many: now that the train has reached Kurud on the broad-gauge line, when will passenger rail service be extended to Dhamtari?
Ajay Chandrakar, the BJP MLA from Kurud, described the launch of the rail service as a historic achievement for the region. He said the arrival of the broad-gauge rail line is a significant step toward the region's development—a day that will go down in history.
"This rail facility will bring great relief to the general public, especially the middle class. It will save both time and money for those traveling to and from Raipur. It is also likely to yield positive outcomes in sectors such as education, trade, industry, and employment. Furthermore, the availability of railway passes is expected to benefit students pursuing their studies in the capital," said Chandrakar.
Need for a 'rake point' in Kurud
BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar also emphasized the necessity of establishing a rake point (a facility for loading and unloading freight) in Kurud. According to the MLA, there is a large number of rice mills in Kurud, and the potential for industrial activity in the region is also growing. In this context, the development of freight transport facilities could boost trade, he said.
The glorious history of Kurud railway station
The history of the Kurud station dates back 126 years. The railway journey of the Kurud region began in 1900 with the introduction of a narrow-gauge rail service. While times, railway technology, and operational methods have evolved, the region’s connection to the railways has remained enduring.
The advent of Railways from Raipur to Kurud
According to historical records, a narrow-gauge rail service from Raipur to Kurud commenced on September 10, 1900, during the era of the Bengal-Nagpur Railway. Approximately three months later, on December 17, 1900, the narrow-gauge service was extended from Kurud to Dhamtari. At that time, the railway served not merely as a mode of travel, but as a vital conduit for regional trade and the movement of people.
1926 tramway
Another chapter in the railway history of Kurud unfolded on December 1, 1926, when the Forest Department constructed a tramway—spanning nearly 96 kilometers—extending from Kurud station toward the Sihawa region. This infrastructure was utilized for activities related to the forest sector, illustrating that Kurud’s railway system facilitated both passenger transport and the movement of forest resources.
1941: The impact of the Second World War
In 1941, during the Second World War, this tramway was shut down. Historical accounts indicate that the tracks were removed to meet the exigencies of the war. With this development, a significant chapter in the railway history of Kurud came to an end.
1987: From steam to diesel engines
Over time, railway operations underwent various technological transformations. In 1987, diesel engines replaced steam engines on the Raipur-Dhamtari narrow-gauge railway line. However, with changing times, the narrow-gauge service eventually faced closure, and operations on the Raipur-Dhamtari route were halted in 2017. Since then, the local residents have been waiting for the rail service to resume.
2026: Kurud enters a new era with broad-gauge rail
The commencement of passenger train services on the Raipur-Abhanpur-Kurud broad-gauge section in 2026 has added a new chapter to the railway history of Kurud. A large crowd gathered at the station, the train was adorned with flowers, and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" (Victory to Mother India) made the day truly memorable. With a railway history spanning well over a century, Kurud has now stepped into a new era of broad-gauge rail connectivity.
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