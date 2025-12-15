ETV Bharat / state

Double-Decker Buses To Make A Comeback In Chennai After 17 Years

Chennai: The iconic double-decker buses of Chennai are set to make a comeback in the capital city after 17 years, but with a modern twist. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is planning to introduce electric double-decker buses as part of a smart city initiative.

Managing Director of the MTC, Prabhu Shankar, said that tenders will be floated soon for the procurement of 20 double-decker electric buses. “The Corporation decided to reintroduce double-decker buses with a modern avatar. These buses have not been seen by young people since 2008, when the road and flyover construction stopped the bus service,” he said.

Shankar said the proposal had generated renewed public interest, especially after a recent trial run bus conducted on city roads on behalf of Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, of its electric double-decker. This development drew widespread attention on social media.

“As the population of Chennai is increasing day by day, efforts are also underway to improve transportation facilities. Specifically, double-decker buses will be operated again so that the public can enjoy sightseeing and appreciate Chennai during their journey,” Shankar said.

However, he clarified that these buses would be operated only on select routes, especially for tourists, due to infrastructure constraints. “These buses are planned to be operated on routes with high passenger demand during weekdays. Due to their height, these buses are planned to be operated only on Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, and East Coast Road routes,” the MD said.