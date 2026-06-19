ETV Bharat / state

Double Blow For Mamata: Former West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Quits TMC, Siliguri TMC Mayor Resigns

Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick announced on Friday that he has resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing poor health.

Mallick, a longtime associate of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said he had already communicated his decision to the party leadership. Mallick served as the state's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021.

Mallick quit all party posts amid a rift within the TMC. The rebellion within the TMC has emerged as one of West Bengal's most significant political developments since the 2026 assembly elections.

In the state assembly, 58 dissident TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, broke away from the party leadership. They secured recognition from the Speaker as the dominant legislature group and elected Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.