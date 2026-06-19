Double Blow For Mamata: Former West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Quits TMC, Siliguri TMC Mayor Resigns
Mallick, a longtime associate of Mamata quit the party citing poor health. Mallick served as the state's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Kolkata: Former West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick announced on Friday that he has resigned from all posts in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), citing poor health.
Mallick, a longtime associate of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, said he had already communicated his decision to the party leadership. Mallick served as the state's food and supplies minister from 2011 to 2021.
Mallick quit all party posts amid a rift within the TMC. The rebellion within the TMC has emerged as one of West Bengal's most significant political developments since the 2026 assembly elections.
In the state assembly, 58 dissident TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, broke away from the party leadership. They secured recognition from the Speaker as the dominant legislature group and elected Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.
Popularly known as 'Balu', Jyotipriya Mallick has been one of the party's most influential leaders in North 24 Parganas and played a key role in strengthening the party organisation in the district over the past two decades. In the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Jyotipriya Mallick contested from Habra on a TMC ticket but lost.
Meanwhile, TMC suffered another setback in North Bengal. Party leader Gautam Deb resigned as Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, ending days of speculation surrounding his future in the civic body. Deb submitted his resignation letter to the Municipal Commissioner on Friday.
Gautam Deb said that the people of Siliguri placed their trust in the BJP and that it would not be appropriate for him to continue holding the Mayor's chair against the public mandate. Deb said he now intends to devote more time to his personal interests. "I will write books and continue my music practice," he said.
His resignation is expected to trigger fresh political discussions in Siliguri, where the BJP has strengthened its position in recent elections. The development marks a significant moment in the city's political landscape and could pave the way for changes in how the municipal administration functions.