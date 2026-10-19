Doors Of Gangotri Dham To Shut For Winters On November 10
Thereafter, the devotees will be able to visit and worship Mother Ganga at her winter residence of Mukhba village for the next six months
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The doors of Gangotri Dham will be closed on November 10 at 12:05 pm for the winter. The date and time for the closure of the doors of the shrine were decided by the Gangotri Temple Committee on the ninth day of the Sharadiya Navratri, following the traditional rituals and prayers.
With the closing of the doors, this year's Char Dham Yatra at Gangotri Dham will conclude. Thereafter, the devotees will be able to visit and worship Mother Ganga at her winter residence of Mukhba village for the next six months.
President of the Gangotri Temple Committee, Dharmanand Semwal and Secretary, Suresh Semwal, stated that the doors of Gangotri Dham will be closed on Tuesday, November 10, at 12:05 pm during the auspicious time of Annakut and Govardhan Puja. The closing ceremony will be conducted amid religious rituals and Vedic chanting. Following this, the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga will depart for her winter residence at Mukhba village.
They said that a large number of devotees are expected on the occasion of the closing of the doors. During the departure of the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga, the melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Mother Ganga's praises will create a devotional atmosphere. The closing of the doors of Gangotri Dham marks the end of the religious activities at the shrine.
The Committee officials further said that on November 11, on the auspicious occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga will arrive in Mukhba village, where it will be received with the performance of traditional rituals.
During the winter, heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions restrict the movement of pilgrims to Gangotri Dham. Consequently, Mukhba village becomes a major centre for winter darshan of Mother Ganga. During this time, local religious rituals and traditions will continue.
Meanwhile, the date and auspicious time for the closure of the Yamunotri Dham for winter will be determined on Vijayadashami. Spokesperson of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, Purushottam Uniyal, stated that the auspicious time for the closing of the doors will be decided upon in the presence of the priests at the Yamuna Temple in Kharsali village.
He stated that after the consultations, the date and time for the closing of the doors of Yamunotri Dham will be announced. Following this, preparations will be made for the arrival of the festive palanquin of Mother Yamuna at Kharsali, the winter residence. After the closure of the doors, devotees will be able to visit and worship at the Mother Yamuna temple in Kharsali during the winter season.
With the closing of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams, an important phase of the summer Char Dham Yatra will conclude.
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