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Doors Of Gangotri Dham To Shut For Winters On November 10

Doors Of Gangotri Dham To Shut For Winters On November 10 ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: The doors of Gangotri Dham will be closed on November 10 at 12:05 pm for the winter. The date and time for the closure of the doors of the shrine were decided by the Gangotri Temple Committee on the ninth day of the Sharadiya Navratri, following the traditional rituals and prayers.

With the closing of the doors, this year's Char Dham Yatra at Gangotri Dham will conclude. Thereafter, the devotees will be able to visit and worship Mother Ganga at her winter residence of Mukhba village for the next six months.

President of the Gangotri Temple Committee, Dharmanand Semwal and Secretary, Suresh Semwal, stated that the doors of Gangotri Dham will be closed on Tuesday, November 10, at 12:05 pm during the auspicious time of Annakut and Govardhan Puja. The closing ceremony will be conducted amid religious rituals and Vedic chanting. Following this, the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga will depart for her winter residence at Mukhba village. They said that a large number of devotees are expected on the occasion of the closing of the doors. During the departure of the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga, the melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Mother Ganga's praises will create a devotional atmosphere. The closing of the doors of Gangotri Dham marks the end of the religious activities at the shrine. The Committee officials further said that on November 11, on the auspicious occasion of Bhaiya Dooj, the festive palanquin of Mother Ganga will arrive in Mukhba village, where it will be received with the performance of traditional rituals.